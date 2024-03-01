Food

6 New Brunches to Check Out Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: $6 mimosas, seafood towers, and plenty of shakshuka.

Written by
| Published on
An array of brunch dishes at St. James. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

About Brunch Around DC

All our brunch suggestions in one handy location.

Amparo Fondita 

2002 P St., NW

Zucchini and eggplant “chips” are on the brunch menu at Balos. Photograph courtesy of Balos.

Christian Irabien’s five-month old Mexican restaurant fast became a hotspot in Dupont Circle (it’s already landed on our latest 100 Best Restaurants list). Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 3 PM, relax with horchata cold brew and a breakfast burrito or huevos rancheros made with the kitchen’s excellent tortillas.

 

Balos

1940 N St., NW

A flowery dining room at the Grove. Photograph courtesy of LeadingDC.

The airy, Crete-inspired fine-dining room in Dupont Circle recently launched its weekend brunch. The menu includes an array of raw bar delicacies, whole fish, dips, and salads, plus dishes like a feta-and-spinach omelet, steak and eggs with Greek fries, and classic shakshuka.

 

The Grove

7747 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac

Another new Mediterranean arrival, this Cabin John dining room serves up pancakes with balsamic berries, Benedicts on crunchy crystal bread, and duck confit laden with poached eggs. To drink: a Bloody Mary garnished with a skewer of pork belly, anchovy, and pickled veggies, or hot chocolate with rum. 

 

Pastis

1323 Fourth St., NE

The scene-y New York transplant near Union Market, a joint effort between Stephen Starr and Keith McNally, does brunch Saturday and Sunday. Pastries, seafood towers, and its famed steak sandwich are interspersed with straightforward buttermilk pancakes, quiche Lorraine, and eggs Benedict.  

 

St. James

2017 14th St., NW

Jeanine Prime’s chic Caribbean dining room has been around for a few years, but just added a weekend mid-day menu (Saturday from noon to 4 PM, Sunday from noon to 3 PM) with choices like banana beignets, coconut French toast, and fried chicken with plantain waffles. There are lunchier dishes, too, such as smoked brisket on housemade buns and curried goat or braised oxtails over rice. Mimosas are a mere $6, but we have our eye on the River Lime cocktail, a mix of coconut rum, coconut water, lime juice, and club soda.

 

Surreal 

2117 Crystal Dr., Arlington

A puff-pastry tart with tomato, ricotta, and pesto at Surreal. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

Enrique Limardo’s mod diner near Amazon HQ2 serves breakfast daily and brunch on weekends. During the latter, waffles are served with housemade marmalade, there’s a mash-up of shakshuka and queso fundido, and you can design your own omelets with ingredients like lemony asparagus and roasted tomatoes. 

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day