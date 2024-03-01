Bob Woodward’s Apartment From the Watergate Era Is for Sale

If you’re an All The President’s Men superfan with a couple hundred thousand bucks lying around, your dream listing just came on the market.

Watergate journalist Bob Woodward’s former Dupont Circle apartment is on the market for $395,000. Woodward lived there while working with Carl Bernstein on the stories that would eventually lead to President Nixon’s resignation. The sale was first reported by UrbanTurf, and the listing agent is Greylin Thomas of Compass.

Located in Webster House Condominiums, the one-bedroom apartment on P Street spans 450 square feet with marble countertops and new appliances. The unit has one bathroom and a balcony, in addition to the historical intrigue.

In fact, the balcony played a role in the Watergate drama. There, Woodward would place a flag in the flower pot whenever he wanted to meet with Mark Felt, the FBI deputy better known as “Deep Throat,” Woodward and Bernstein’s then-anonymous source.

When Felt wanted to meet with Woodward, he would circle page 20 in copies of the New York Times he had delivered to the apartment lobby, drawing the hands of a clock to indicate the meeting time.

“The copies were left in the lobby with the apartment number. Mine was No. 617, and it was written clearly on the outside of each paper in marker pen,” wrote Woodward in his book The Secret Man: The Story of Watergate’s Deep Throat.