Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This March

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Dan Quinn

Can the new coach of the Commanders turn things around?

C. Brian Williams

Step Afrika!, the dance troupe he founded, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Katherine Maher

NPR recently named the former Wiki­media Foundation head as its new CEO.

Kate Villa

She books the Kennedy Center’s comedy events, like March’s RIOT! fest.

Jeffrey Wright

The actor–a DC native and St. Albans grad–got an Oscar nomination for American Fiction.

Disinvited! Jack Evans

A scandal pushed him off the DC Council. Why has he now been named to the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities?

Photograph of Quinn by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images.

Photograph of Williams by Keith Major.

Photograph of Maher Courtesy of Wikimedia Foundation.

Photograph of Villa by Mindy Tucker.

Photograph of Wright by John Phillips/Getty Images.

This article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.