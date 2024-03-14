Where to Find Pi Day Specials Around DC

Pi Day is Thursday, March 14, but you don’t have to be a mathematician to score a deal. Here are 12 pizza and dessert pie specials to try:

2803 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Longtime pastry chef Sol Schott’s pie shop is offering $3.14 slices of pie (dine-in only). Flavors include pumpkin with candied ginger, coconut custard and pecan/chocolate/maple. There are vegan-friendly options too, such as blackberry with a hint of lime and apple with cranberry.

7776 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

If you purchase a drink at the downtown Bethesda branch of this chain you can get a 12-inch cheese pizza for $3.14. It ‘s dine-in only and you have to mention the special.

1382 East Capitol St., NE

This Capitol Hill pizza shop serves a few styles: deep-dish Chicago, thin New York, and puffy Detroit. Today, get $3.14 off all of them. Online customers can use the code, pi day, and in-store diners can show the code to their server.

12830 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer recently started slinging New York-meets-Neapolitan pizza at their casual spot, and today you can sample slices for $3.14 with the purchase of anything on the menu. Toppings include pulled pork, Buffalo chicken, and oldies-but-goodies like pepperoni.

550 Morse St., NE

Free pizza! At this just-opened New York-style pizza joint inside Union Market’s Crooked Run Brewery, get a gratis slice between 4 and 7 PM.

1339 H St., NE

Pi Day happy hour runs from 3:14 to 6 PM, and select slices of dessert pies will go for $3.14. Up for a challenge? Doors open at 11 AM, and if you are one of the first three customers to recite the first 24 digits of pi, you’ll win a $50 gift card and any whole pie for free.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

This Sicilian-style pizza spot, which recently relocated from DC to Tysons, is the brainchild of Joon chef Chris Morgan. Try an eight-inch personal cheese or pepperoni pizza for $3.14.

Locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Spring Valley, and Hyattsville

Mathletes, this one’s for you: If you can recite the first 31 digits of pi (without notes), you’ll score a free pizza. An easier alternative: there’s a $3.14 discount (for everyone) on pies.

Multiple locations in DC and Virginia

This Neapolitan-style pizza chainlet is offering $10 off bottles of wine today with the purchase of two 11-inch pizzas. Go for toppings like prosciutto-and-arugula or eggplant-and-red pepper.

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

Buy one large Detroit pizza at this Navy Yard staple and get an additional small pizza–usually $17 or $18– for $3.14.

1250 Half St., SE

This self-pour taphouse in Navy Yard is offering a 31.4% discount on pizza throughout the day. There’s a loaded baked potato pie with sour cream, and a white pizza with caramelized onions.

Locations in Chinatown, Navy Yard, Rosslyn, Pentagon City, Herndon, and Wheaton

Big New York slices—with any toppings— go for $3 today, and whole cheese and pepperoni pies are $14. A couple of our favorites: the chicken paneer and supreme pizzas, which each have vegetarian alternatives.