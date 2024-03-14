Food

Where to Find Pi Day Specials Around DC

Grab pizza or dessert pie for $3.14 (or for free!) on Thursday.

Two pizzas next to a side salad.
Cream of the crop and sausage and pepper pizzas from J&J Pizza. Photo courtesy of the restaurant.

Pi Day is Thursday, March 14, but you don’t have to be a mathematician to score a deal. Here are 12 pizza and dessert pie specials to try:

Acme Pie Co.

2803 Columbia Pike, Arlington

Longtime pastry chef Sol Schott’s pie shop is offering $3.14 slices of pie (dine-in only). Flavors include pumpkin with candied ginger, coconut custard and pecan/chocolate/maple. There are vegan-friendly options too, such as  blackberry with a hint of lime and apple with cranberry.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

7776 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

If you purchase a drink at the downtown Bethesda branch of this chain you can get a 12-inch cheese pizza for $3.14. It ‘s dine-in only and you have to mention the special.

Della Barba Pizza

1382 East Capitol St., NE

This Capitol Hill pizza shop serves a few styles: deep-dish Chicago, thin New York, and puffy Detroit. Today, get $3.14 off all of them. Online customers can use the code, pi day, and in-store diners can show the code to their server.

 

Pizza at Fryers photo by Albert Ting.

Fryer’s Roadside

12830 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer recently started slinging New York-meets-Neapolitan pizza at their casual spot, and today you can sample slices for $3.14 with the purchase of anything on the menu. Toppings include pulled pork, Buffalo chicken, and oldies-but-goodies like pepperoni.

J&J Pizza

550 Morse St., NE

Free pizza! At this just-opened New York-style pizza joint inside Union Market’s Crooked Run Brewery, get a gratis slice between 4 and 7 PM.

Pie Shop DC

1339 H St., NE

Pi Day happy hour runs from 3:14 to 6 PM, and select slices of dessert pies will go for $3.14. Up for a challenge? Doors open at 11 AM, and if  you are one of the first three customers to recite the first 24 digits of pi, you’ll win a $50 gift card and any whole pie for free.

Pizza Serata

8045 Leesburg Pike,  Vienna

This Sicilian-style pizza spot, which recently relocated from DC to Tysons, is the brainchild of Joon chef Chris Morgan. Try an eight-inch personal cheese or pepperoni pizza for $3.14.

 

Photo courtesy of Pizzeria Paradiso.

Pizzeria Paradiso

Locations in Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Spring Valley, and Hyattsville

Mathletes, this one’s for you: If you can recite the first 31 digits of pi (without notes), you’ll score a free pizza. An easier alternative: there’s a $3.14 discount (for everyone) on pies.

 

Best Pizza DC Arlington Pupatella Pizza
Pupatella’s spicy chorizo and pepper pizza. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Pupatella

Multiple locations in DC and Virginia

This Neapolitan-style pizza chainlet is offering $10 off bottles of wine today with the purchase of two 11-inch pizzas. Go for toppings like prosciutto-and-arugula or eggplant-and-red pepper.

Side Door Pizza

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

Buy one large Detroit pizza at this Navy Yard staple and get an additional small pizza–usually $17 or $18– for $3.14.

Tap99

1250 Half St., SE

This self-pour taphouse in Navy Yard is offering a 31.4% discount on pizza throughout the day. There’s a loaded baked potato pie with sour cream, and a white pizza with caramelized onions.

Wiseguy Pizza

Locations in Chinatown, Navy Yard, Rosslyn, Pentagon City, Herndon, and Wheaton

Big New York slices—with any toppings— go for $3 today, and whole cheese and pepperoni pies are $14. A couple of our favorites: the chicken paneer and supreme pizzas, which each have vegetarian alternatives.

Amiah Taylor

