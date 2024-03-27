4 Great Travel Deals for Spring

Bethany Beach Bargain

Where: Hotel Bethany Beach, Bethany Beach, DE; 301-541-9100.

What’s special: The renovated hotel is centrally located, so guests have easy access to area restaurants, bike trails, golf, beaches, the boardwalk, and shopping (which is tax-free). There is an outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary breakfast, fresh cookies, and a complimentary Orange Smash cocktail on arrival. The hotel has developed local partnerships allowing guests to experience Mickey’s Family Crabhouse at a 10 percent discount and with free delivery to hotel guests, and to play two free rounds at Nick’s Mini Golf. The hotel is pet friendly.

The deal: The “Sunny Days Ahead” package includes 10 percent off the room rate, plus a take-home beach towel and tote. Room rates start at $129 a night before the discount. To book, click here. The offer can also be booked on the hotel website with the promo code WSH.

When: Valid for stays through May 25, 2024.

Miami Beach Deal

Where: The Gabriel South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Miami Beach, FL; 305-685-2000.

What’s special: The hotel offers guests oceanfront views and a rooftop pool with a bar. Located on Ocean Drive, it’s amid lots of local culture—Art Deco architecture, sidewalk cafes, and boutiques. It’s less than a mile from South Beach. Guests get a two-hour beach bike rental, two beach chairs, an in-room movie, shuttle to downtown, and tickets to the Wynwood Walls & Bass Museum.

The deal: The Washingtonian Readers Deal includes 10 percent off your stay, a bottle of Champagne upon arrival, and a complimentary room upgrade based on availability. Blackout dates apply. To book, email sales@thegabrielsouthbeach.com and mention you are booking the exclusive Washingtonian Readers Deal offer. Rates start at $329 (April through June) before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2024.

California Dreamin’

Where: Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort & Spa, Carlsbad, CA; 760-602-0800.

What’s special: The resort is a serene oasis offering oceanside dining, magnificent sunsets, a beach with Beach Butler service, a spa, and local shuttle service. The resort can also arrange surfing lessons as well as golf at local area championship courses. Nearby are restaurants, shopping, the San Diego Zoo, whale watching, and, for golfers wanting to get fitted, some of the top golf companies are in the area—TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway Golf, and Cobra Puma. Room rates start at $264.

The deal: Exclusive to Washingtonian.com readers, the Coastal Escape package includes a $50 daily resort credit, 15 percent off spa treatments, 10 percent off cabana rentals, and a complimentary VIP room upgrade to the best available option. Room rates start at $264. To get this deal, use the exclusive code NE when booking online.

When: Valid for stays through June 30, 2024.

Seattle Getaway

Where: Lotte Hotel Seattle, Seattle WA; 206-800-8110.

What’s special: Opened in 2020, this luxury hotel occupies 16 floors of a 44-floor glass building. It is joined by a glass connector to a 1908 Beaux Arts landmark, the nation’s first United Methodist Church, which today houses a ballroom with original stained-glass and a dome ceiling. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of either Elliott Bay or West Seattle. The hotel pays homage to the Pacific Northwest, with a front desk made from a 3,000-year-old Sequoia tree log and carpets that abstractly resemble tree trunks. The Charlotte Restaurant and Lounge features fresh local produce, octopus, and king salmon. A bright and airy spa offers a wide range of treatments. Located in downtown Seattle, the hotel is walking distance to Pike Place Market, the Sky View Observatory, the Seattle Central Library, Olympic Sculpture Park, and Pier 52 where guests can take a ferry to several islands in Puget Sound.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” provides $50 off a massage at the spa, a complimentary glass of bubbly pre- or post-treatment, and a free room upgrade based on availability. Room rates start at $345. Mention Washingtonian at the front desk to receive the offer.

When: Valid for stays through June, 2o24.