Welcome to your dream penthouse condo in the heart of Ballston! With an amazing price and brand new LVP flooring installed in February 2024, this spacious 1654 square foot home with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms offers the best value in the area. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views from multiple rooms and a huge balcony, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing in the fresh air.
Situated on the rarely available top floor, this corner unit boasts ample natural light and generous closet space throughout. Live like royalty with a large living room, separate dining area, spacious kitchen, and two expansive bedrooms including a primary suite with a huge walk-in closet.
Hyde Park isn’t just a residence—it’s a vibrant community with a private park, pool, BBQ area, game room, and more. Plus, with utilities included and complimentary laundry facilities on every floor, convenience is at your fingertips.
Explore the best of Ballston right outside your door, from Metro access to shops, restaurants, parks, and entertainment.
Commuting is a breeze with easy access to major highways and nearby employment hubs such as DC, Ballston, Amazon HQ2, and Tyson’s Corner.
You do not want to miss out on this rare opportunity to enjoy spectacular sunsets from your own top-floor, spacious condo in a walkable neighborhood at such a fantastic price.
Address: 4141 N. Henderson Rd., #1218, Arlington, VA 22203
Contact:
Dawn Wilson, JD, REALTOR®
Vice President
TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Licensed In VA, DC & MD
703-217-4959
dwilson@ttrsir.com
https://www.dawnwilsonhomes.com