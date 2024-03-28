United Help Ukraine and Marigold Magazine invite you to honor International Women’s Month.
We are launching Marigold Magazine as a testament to the untold stories of Ukrainian women – stories of strength, power, compassion, and unwavering resilience. Come join our launch party and learn about these extraordinary women who are worthy of gracing our covers and are sure to captivate your hearts.
Together, let’s celebrate the beauty and strength of the women of Ukraine.
Date: Saturday, April 6th
Time: 6:30pm – 9:30 pm
Location: Ukraine House, 2134 Kalorama Road NW, Washington, DC
Donation: $45
Proceeds from reception tickets and magazine purchases will benefit United Help Ukraine and its mission to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
Join us for a night to remember that includes:
-
Live Music
-
Fashion Show Featuring Ukrainian Couturier Irina Mishustina and Artisan Headpieces by Lilian Beyond
-
Copy of Our Magazine
-
Silent Auction Featuring Works by the Marigold Magazine Heroines
-
Hors d’Oeuvres (authentic entrees available for purchase)
-
One Drink Ticket
-
Special Gifts
Meet the heroines of the magazine and learn their stories of resilience.
-
Maryna Baydyuk, President of United Help Ukraine
-
Aleksandra Marigodova, Marigold Photography
-
Olena Kulakovska, Sparkle by Elena
-
Ola Right, Fitness
-
Liliia Tytska, Lilian Beyond
-
Iryna Mishustina, Couturier
-
Roksolana Pryvedenna, Floral Design