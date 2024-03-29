Yes, You Can Still See Cherry Blossoms This Weekend

If you have plans to see cherry blossoms this weekend, there’s still time left, thanks to the cool weather and staggered blooming stages of different trees.

According to NPS spokesman Mike Litterst, the Yoshino trees, the queens of spring and the most populous variety at the Tidal Basin, are predicted to last through the weekend.

“I know we were tracking high winds this afternoon especially on the north side of the Tidal Basin,” says Litterst. “But we’ve had really cool weather since the trees blossomed, and cooler temperatures keep the blossoms on longer.”

The waning Yoshino trees aren’t the only pink blooms you can spot this spring.

Away from the Tidal Basin, the National Arboretum has a variety of cherry trees with different peak bloom dates. According to Nirav Shah, public affairs specialist for the Arboretum, late-blooming varieties such as the deep pink Sato-zakura can be found along Azalea Road in the Flowering Tree and Prunus Collections and throughout the Flowering Tree Walk. The pale Ukon and Gyoiko varieties grow by the National Capitol Columns.

“I wouldn’t recommend visiting just one of those areas,” says Shah. “Folks should plan to visit all three, at least. The early Sato-zakura and the Prunus×sieboldii are kicking into gear, plus a smattering of others. Some of the later Sato-zakura are waking up more slowly.”

We also have the bright pink Kwanzan trees to look forward to. The same cool temperatures that are helping the Yoshinos hang on longer are keeping the Kwanzan at bay, says Litterst. You will likely have to wait until next week to see those cherry trees in bloom in East Potomac Park.

“Kwanzans generally run about two weeks behind the Yoshino trees but they are not quite ready to come out at this point,” Litterst says. “They were just about stage four a couple days ago and just getting ready to start having the petals show.”

Once the Kwanzaa’s bloom, check Casey Trees’s DC Cherry Blossom map to find trees near you.