How to Get Tickets to See Ralph Fiennes in “Macbeth”

The hottest ticket in town is Macbeth, Shakespeare Theatre Company’s splashy take on Shakespeare’s tragedy of war and tyranny starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma as the murderous leading couple. This new production from DC-based director Simon Godwin toured the UK earlier this year, transforming warehouses into makeshift “war zone” theaters, where audience members walk by piles of rubble on their way to their seats. Here in DC, this immersive “Scottish Play” will take place from April 9 to May 5 in a former BET soundstage at 1301 W Street, Northeast.

The high-power casting means tickets for the show have been in high demand since their first release in December. All 29 performances are currently sold out on Shakespeare Theatre Company’s website, including the $500 “premium package” tickets, which include free valet parking and concessions. Seats are currently going for over $1,000 apiece on resale platforms like Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster, but Shakespeare Theatre Company warns that people will not get refunds if any tickets they buy on second-hand platforms turn out to be fraudulent.

There’s still hope for anyone who wants to see the show but doesn’t have a small fortune to spare. On Friday, April 5, at 10 AM, the company will release another wave of tickets on its website. Prices will range from about $100 to $375. In an effort to ward off resellers, the company will limit online ticket orders to four per household, and any additional tickets must be purchased directly from the theater’s box office, over the phone, or in person.

You can try your luck. In a partnership with the digital ticket provider TodayTix, the company will offer some $20 tickets for every Macbeth performance via a lottery that offers the chance to buy up to two tickets at that price. You’ll need to download the TodayTix app to enter the free lottery, which opens Sunday at 12 AM. There will also be an opportunity to gain extra lottery entries by posting about the play on social media.