Theatre Week Will Offer Discounted Tickets to More Than 25 Plays and Musicals

Theatre Week—Theatre Washington’s three-week-long promotion that offers reduced ticket prices ($20, $40, and $60) to plays and musicals—is back. It will run from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, October 8, and highlight more than 25 discounted productions. They include the Kennedy Center’s Moulin Rouge, the Sage Theatre’s Drunk Shakespeare, and the Mosaic Theater Company’s Monumental Travesties.

A free opening festival at Arena Stage will run from 1 to 5 PM on Saturday, September 23, and will offer performances, workshops, and gratis food and drink samples from local businesses.

There are two free events on Sunday, September 24: “Rolling on the River”—an outdoor concert at the Wharf—and a walking tour focusing on women in DC theater, which travels from the National Theatre to the National Portrait Gallery. On Sunday, September 30 at 9:30 AM, catch a bike tour of historic DC theaters. And from Thursday, October 5 to Saturday, October 7, check out an immersive exhibit that pays tribute to DC’s Black women playwrights and performers.

Tickets will be available on September 11th via TodayTix, where you’ll find the full slate of shows.