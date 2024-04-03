Where to Get Solar Eclipse Glasses in the DC Area

Sadly, DC isn’t in the path of totality for Monday’s projected total solar eclipse throughout the United States. But according to NASA, we’ll still get to see a Sun about 87.4% covered up by the Moon—which, of course, you’ll need special glasses to see, lest you burn your corneas. Here are some locations where you can get the proper eyewear:

The historic airport and museum once hosted the Wright Brothers. On Monday, starting at 1:30 pm, it’ll be hosting an eclipse “viewing party,” where glasses will be distributed for free while supplies last.

Arlington County’s best venue for stargazing, run by its public school system, will be offering free eclipse glasses this Saturday and Sunday, before screenings of a special eclipse-themed show. Check their website for showtimes.

They’re not just for checking out books. DC public library branches are handing out solar eclipse glasses, free of charge, from now until April 8, the day of the eclipse.

Like their neighbors to the South, Montgomery County’s public libraries are offering solar eclipse glasses, albeit only at select locations. You can visit their website, linked above, for more information.

Fittingly enough, the Air and Space Museum is handing out a limited number of solar eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis from now until April 7, at both its location on the National Mall and in Virginia’s Udvar-Hazy Center. Only one pair of glasses will be given per person or family, but if you’re late or wanting more, fear not: they’ll also be for sale at the museums’ gift shops, in sets of three pairs, for $6.

Virginia is for lovers—of solar eclipses. All 42 of the Commonwealth’s state parks are selling eclipse glasses for $1 plus tax each, while supplies last. For us in the DMV, the closest options would be Lorton’s Mason Neck or Hillsboro’s Sweet Run parks.

The eyeglass retailer is offering up specs quite different—and cheaper—than its usual fare. The chain is giving away eclipse glasses at all locations until Monday, and with several stores across the DMV, you’re spoiled for choice. If you can’t make it, don’t fret: they also have a DIY guide on their site.