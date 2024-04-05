Located in close proximity to DC and Old Town Alexandria – commutes are easy. No detail has been spared in this spectacular property. This gracious center-hall, antique brick Colonial features 6,000+ square feet of living space on four floors. There is flex space throughout with five to seven bedrooms and an in-law/nanny suite on the lower level with private entrance. The main level features a primary suite – one of three and this one with deck access. On the above grade lower level is a covered outdoor patio, gym, or screening room, wine cellar, a bar with full kitchen application, a second bedroom, bathroom suite, and second laundry.
The quiet parlor and grand dining room greet you on either side of the entry; next ahead is the heartbeat of the home with its gathering great room.
The kitchen’s premier appliances, butler’s and storage pantries and oversized island are eloquent. Upstairs are three to four spacious bedrooms. The third primary bedroom is oversized with a sitting area, gas fireplace and opulent, spa-like bath with soaking tub, separate steam shower, double sinks and access/option to have one or two walk-in closets and laundry. A third bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and two others could potentially share a jack and jill bath. From this level is a full staircase access to the top-level flex space – could be a great in-home office, playroom, or another bedroom. The paved driveway leads to an oversized two car garage.
Address: 3107 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Offered at $2,650,000
Contact:
Janet Caterson Price
McEnearney Associate Realtors
703.622.5984
www.JanetPriceHomes.com
109 S Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Equal Housing Opportunity