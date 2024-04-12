A Disco-Themed Rooftop Sushi Omakase Restaurant Is Opening in Southwest DC

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



Sushi by Bou at citizenM hotel. 550 School St., SW.

Sushi omakase spots are booming across the DC area—but this is the first one with a disco theme. Sushi by Bou, which has locations from New York to South Florida, will open its 25th outpost on the rooftop of the citizenM hotel near L’Enfant Plaza on Thursday, April 25. The restaurant is known for its timed, relatively affordable tastings: 12 courses for $60 or 17 courses for $100 in 60 minutes.

Sushi by Bou was started in New York in 2017 by Simple Venue, a hospitality group that specializes in bringing “micro restaurants” to underutilized spaces. They also have different concepts devoted to Kosher, plant-based, and Filipino-Japanese omakase experiences. Sushi by Bou’s menu comes from chef/co-founder David Bouhadana, who received backlash several years ago for using a fake Japanese accent (“little fun jokes” not meant to be mocking, he told Eater in 2017.)

The omakase menu, available at a 10-seat counter, leans traditional with yellowtail, spotted prawn, and fatty tuna nigiri—plus a signature surf-and-turf combo of wagyu and uni. The $100 “Bou-gie” version includes a dozen classic pieces of sushi plus five seasonal bites. Handrolls and additional sushi add-ons are available by request.

The omakase spot is also all about the vibes. The color-blasted space is decked in disco balls and will play plenty of ’70s hits. There’s also a drinks-only lounge and rooftop terrace, with seating for around 80 collectively, with views of the Capitol. The menu of classic cocktails with a Japanese twist includes combinations like bourbon with yuzu and honey syrup topped with pink peppercorn, or a shiso-infused Haku Japanese vodka cocktail with lime. Sake flights, starting at $45, are available too.

“We don’t want to be an old-school, traditional omakase environment,” COO Daniel Zelkowitz says. “Whether it’s great omakase or or a party, we can provide both.”

Sushi by Bou is in the midst of a larger nationwide expansion, and Zelkowitz says they’re interested in a second DC location down the line.

