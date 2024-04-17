Beach Ponies

Assateague Island Distance from DC: Two hours and 45 minutes

For sandy panoramas and a chance to vacation among wild horses, park your car or RV on the Maryland section of the barrier island. Tents can be set up on either the bay or ocean side. Look out for some horseplay: The island’s famous ponies sometimes stroll past tents–just be sure to give them space. Reservations are required.

Celestial Sights

Stanley, Virginia Distance from DC: Two hours and 15 minutes

This campground at mile 51 of Skyline Drive offers easy access to hiking and other activities in Shenandoah National Park. The 221 sites are reservation-only, and each spot has a fire ring, with wood available for purchase. Outside the grounds, the park and its partners host Night Skies, a stargazing program with telescopes, on select Fridays.

Little Luxuries

College Park Distance from DC: 30 minutes

This is less rustic than some other campgrounds: There’s electricity and wi-fi plus the option to upgrade to a site with a gazebo, hammock, and grill. The grounds also include two swimming pools, a splash park, mini-golf, a pickleball court, and outdoor movies in summer. You must reserve a spot in advance.

This article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

