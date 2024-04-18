Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder, proudly offers this Woodward Contemporary home design, a stunning single-family home available for summer 2024 move-in at The Grove at Dominion Hills located at 864 North Madison Street in Arlington, Virginia.
This beautifully crafted home offers 5 bedrooms, 6-1/2 bathrooms, a full basement, and a 2-car garage, featuring over 5,077 square feet of luxury living space and exceptionally priced at $1,959,950.
Luxurious designer finishes highlight each room including a stunning kitchen with quartz countertops and grey cabinetry. The open-concept home features a first-floor office, elevator, primary bathroom with large shower and separate soaker tub, finished lower level with wet bar and bedroom, and more.
The Grove at Dominion Hills offers a rare opportunity to own an exquisite home in a brand-new community located in a highly desirable area just minutes from Washington, DC, local shopping, dining, entertainment, and the East Falls Church Metro Station.
Click here to view the photo gallery of this new construction home and view the designer appointed features curated by our talented design professionals. Contact the Toll Brothers online sales team at 855-298-0316 to schedule an appointment today.