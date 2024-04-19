The Capital Pride Parade Won’t Go Through Dupont Circle This Year

Dupont Circle, DC’s historic epicenter of LGBTQ+ life, has long been the backdrop for the annual Capital Pride Parade—until this year.

The 2024 parade on Saturday, June 8 will begin at 14th and T Sts., NW, the same location as last year. However, instead of moving toward Dupont, revelers will continue down 14th Street to Freedom Plaza before turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue, ending at 919 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

Marquia Parnell, a spokesperson for parade organizers Capital Pride Alliance, says the group made the change because the parade’s year-over-year growth rendered the Dupont route too small for the projected hundreds of thousands of attendees.

“Dupont is definitely a historic neighborhood, especially for the LGBTQ+ community,” Parnell says. “But it’s grown along with its community and with the new bike lanes, the streets have gotten smaller.”

Also contributing to the decision to change routes is the anticipation of next year’s event being even bigger, says Parnell. The 2025 parade will mark the 50th annual DC Pride, and the city will also host WorldPride.

Capital Pride Alliance is still planning on holding festivities within the neighborhood. The annual Block Party, also on June 8, will remain on 17th Street.