Food  |  News & Politics

Trump Guilty Verdict Bar Specials Have Begun in DC

Find "34 ounces of justice" at one DC beer garden.

Written by
| Published on
Trump Guilty Bar Specials DC
Former President Donald Trump walks out of the courtroom at the conclusion of his hush money trial in New York, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Anytime Donald Trump has faced legal troubles, DC bars have been there with a drink special. They offered “Dark N’ Stormy Daniels” an “IndictMINT Juleps” for his indictment.  So of course when the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal, they were ready to pour Washingtonians another drink.

The Midlands beer garden in Park View was ready with the first drink deal within 20 minutes of the verdict being read. “We will be celebrating with 34 ounces of Justice!,” the bar posted on Instagram. It will offer $10 steins all weekend long.

Watch this space for more specials.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day