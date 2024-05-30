Trump Guilty Verdict Bar Specials Have Begun in DC

Anytime Donald Trump has faced legal troubles, DC bars have been there with a drink special. They offered “Dark N’ Stormy Daniels” an “IndictMINT Juleps” for his indictment. So of course when the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal, they were ready to pour Washingtonians another drink.

The Midlands beer garden in Park View was ready with the first drink deal within 20 minutes of the verdict being read. “We will be celebrating with 34 ounces of Justice!,” the bar posted on Instagram. It will offer $10 steins all weekend long.

Watch this space for more specials.

Join the conversation!