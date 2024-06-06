How Much Are Tickets for Caitlin Clark’s and Angel Reese’s DC Debuts?

The WNBA is drawing more fans than ever, thanks in part to rookies such as Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese—and both players are coming to DC this week. The Washington Mystics will host the Sky on Thursday, June 6, and then the Fever will play Washington’s team on Friday, June 7.

Reflecting the WNBA’s growing popularity, both games will be held in the Capital One Arena, as opposed to the Mystics’ usual home turf, the Entertainment & Sports Arena. The Congress Heights venue only has 4,200 seats; Capital One, on the other hand, seats over 20,000.

In April, resale tickets for the Fever game started at $300. But they’ve dropped as tip-off grows closer, and a single nosebleed seat will now only set you back $49. The Sky game is a bit pricier, with the cheapest solo ticket going for $69 as of Thursday morning. On the other end of the spectrum, a front-row resale ticket to the Sky game could set you back $1,000; for the Fever game, the priciest ticket is going for $2,300 for a courtside seat. For both matchups, resale tickets are mostly within the $70 to $250 range.

Clark, the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, ascended to superstardom in college, becoming NCAA basketball’s all-time leading scorer—regardless of gender—during her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes. While her stats haven’t been as impressive during her early pro days, she still took home the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month award in May.

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, made her name as the outspoken star forward for the LSU Tigers, besting Clark’s Hawkeyes for an NCAA national championship in 2023. A former University of Maryland recruit, Thursday’s game is a somewhat of a regional homecoming for Reese, who grew up in Baltimore County and recently bought a stake in a women’s soccer team, DC Power Football Club.

At 0-9, the Mystics haven’t had too much to cheer for this season, but they also have a promising rookie to watch: forward Aaliyah Edwards, who was selected one pick before Reese, coming out of the University of Connecticut. In her last game on Tuesday, Edwards put up a career-high 19 points.