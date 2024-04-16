Want to See Caitlin Clark Play in DC? Prepare to Shell Out Some $$$.

Washington Mystics fans who want to see Caitlin Clark play should prepare to dig deep: The cheapest price for two tickets to see the Mystics play Clark’s Indiana Fever on June 7 is currently $260, before fees.

To put it in perspective, two tickets for the Mystics home opener against the New York Liberty on May 14 begin at $30. If you want to see the Nationals play the Braves at home on June 7, tickets start at $20.

Seats for the Mystics home game against Clark’s Indiana Fever on September 19 are also pricey: On Stubhub, they start at $268 for two tickets, and seats behind the Indiana bench begin at $729.

The Mystics have their own rising star: University of Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards, whom the team selected in the draft Monday. Mystics fans will be able to catch a variety of other new WNBA players this summer as well, including Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky (June 6 and 14) and Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks (August 23).