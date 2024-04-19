You Can Still Get Tickets to See Caitlin Clark Play in DC

The Washington Mystics announced on Thursday that the June 7 game against the Indiana Fever, featuring recent Fever recruit and NCAA superstar Caitlin Clark, will now take place at Capitol One Arena.

Originally slated for the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights, the move came after Tuesday’s ticket sale saw “unprecedented demand,” according to the Mystics. The initial release quickly sold out, and resale tickets are currently going for $300 and up. The Mystics have not yet announced ticket prices for the upcoming sale.

Typically, the Mystics play in the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena. However, Capitol One Arena has almost five times the capacity with 20,356 seats. The next wave of tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 AM on the Washington Mystics website. There will also be more luxury viewing options available, including premium suites and courtside lofts.

If you’re one of the lucky fans who already clinched a ticket, you will be given the opportunity to choose a seat at the new location before tickets go on sale. Season ticket and plan holders will be relocated to similar seats at Capitol One Arena.

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is the second-smallest venue in the WNBA. Beyond the matchup against the Fever, Mystics chief business officer Alycen McAuley told WTOP the team is looking to play more games in Capitol One Arena. Last year, the Mystics sold out nine games—a new record for the basketball team.