News & Politics  |  Things to Do

You Can Still Get Tickets to See Caitlin Clark Play in DC

The Mystics vs. Indiana Fever game is moving to Capital One Arena. Here's how to get tickets.

Written by
| Published on
Caitlin Clark at a press conference during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship. Photograph by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Caitlin Clark at a press conference during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship. Photograph by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Washington Mystics announced on Thursday that the June 7 game against the Indiana Fever, featuring recent Fever recruit and NCAA superstar Caitlin Clark, will now take place at Capitol One Arena.

Originally slated for the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights, the move came after Tuesday’s ticket sale saw “unprecedented demand,” according to the Mystics. The initial release quickly sold out, and resale tickets are currently going for $300 and up. The Mystics have not yet announced ticket prices for the upcoming sale. 

Typically, the Mystics play in the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena. However, Capitol One Arena has almost five times the capacity with 20,356 seats. The next wave of tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 AM on the Washington Mystics website. There will also be more luxury viewing options available, including premium suites and courtside lofts.

If you’re one of the lucky fans who already clinched a ticket, you will be given the opportunity to choose a seat at the new location before tickets go on sale. Season ticket and plan holders will be relocated to similar seats at Capitol One Arena. 

The Entertainment & Sports Arena is the second-smallest venue in the WNBA. Beyond the matchup against the Fever, Mystics chief business officer Alycen McAuley told WTOP the team is looking to play more games in Capitol One Arena. Last year, the Mystics sold out nine games—a new record for the basketball team. 

More:
Omega Ilijevich
Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day