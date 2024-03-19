Where to Watch March Madness 2024 Around DC

Get your brackets ready. The 2024 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments kick off on Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, respectively. Make the most of March Madness at these TV-filled bars around DC, which offer food and drink deals, happy hour specials, bracket pools, and more.

1 Dupont Circle, NW

With a huge heated patio and 15 indoor and outdoor TV screens, the Admiral makes for easy watching. March Madness specials include pitchers of Bud Lights for $27, $9 chicken bites, and cheesesteak egg rolls for $12.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

The Bethesda sports pub will show all NCAA basketball games on 50-plus TVs and offers game watch party reservations for parties of ten or more. Patrons will also find a variety of food and drink specials in addition to the regular lengthy happy hour deals.

3421 Connecticut Ave., NW

For all of March Madness, Cleveland Park Bar & Grill will offer discounted drinks and beer buckets to sweeten the experience of watching games on one of its 40-plus TVs. And if you’re a gambler, there are GambetDC kiosks for on-site betting.

1600 7th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Dacha has a brand new TV wall and a projector screen at its Navy Yard location for your viewing pleasure. The beer garden will offer $5 pints and $10 boots of DACHNiK Helles Lager, and on Fridays, there’s a $20 all-the-beer-you-can-drink special until 5 PM. Over at the Shaw location, in honor of March Madness, happy hour will happen daily, even on weekends. Stop by on Sundays for $5 Absolut vodka all day.

1348 Florida Ave., NW; 4001 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

The sister Tin Shop bars are going all-in on March Madness. Franklin Hall has 19 seventy-inch TVs, more than 25 draft beers, and specials like $4 Miller pints, $14 pitchers, and $7 New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPAs. Over in Ballston, Quincy Hall bar and beer garden will offer specials like $3 jello shots and will host a bracket pool for a $1,000 total in gift card prizes: First place is $500, second place is $300, and third place is $200.

2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington

The Crystal City bar will run a “beer bracket” challenge to determine the best local beer. Whether or not you participate, catch the tournament on multiple screens with a choice of more than 40 draft beers, plus meatball sliders and parmesan truffle fries.

1537 Seventh St., NW

Shaw’s low-key hangout for Chicago and Detroit expats—and anyone who likes cheap drinks, hot dogs, and thick pizza—will let fans fill out their men’s and women’s March Madness brackets for a chance to win prizes. An added bonus: a roof deck bar with six TVs.

Multiple locations

Who said sports couldn’t be decadent? If you prefer the mouthfeel of briny oysters to the usual game day fare you can opt for $1 house oysters (in increments of three) at all King Street Oyster Bar locations. The catch? This promotion is only available during games from March 28 to April 8.

1400 Irving St., NW

The popular sports hub in Columbia Heights boasts 23 TVs, 30 taps, and a heated outdoor patio with even more televisions for catching the action. Kick back with wallet-friendly food and drink specials like a dozen wings and a pitcher of Bud Light for $38 or a pizza and a pitcher of Bud Light for $28. Fill out Lou’s men’s or women’s March Madness brackets for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Enjoy watch parties for every game, all season long.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

The Park View indoor/outdoor beer garden is a great place to catch games, thanks to the 86-inch patio TVs. Relax with $5 pints of Miller Lite, $18 pitchers, and $20 Bud Light and Old Time Lager buckets. Patrons can also win a $100 Midlands gift card by entering their bracket challenge ahead of tip-off on March 19.

1221 Van St., SE

You won’t miss a game-time moment at the massive Mexican bar/restaurant, thanks to 22 screens throughout. The two-level bar will offer food and drink specials such as $10 nachos and Mexican chili wings, and $5 round-based shots.

801 E St., NW

The Penn Quarter cafe and the massive sports and game bar below it will both show games and offer specials. The coffee house/bar will show all March Madness games, after which both locations will welcome customers with deals. Specials include $4 Narragansett, $5 Truly Hard Seltzer, $8 pretzels with queso, and $10 cheesy bread.

11800 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

The sports bar, gaming lounge, and tavern at Pike & Rose is offering the biggest prize we’ve seen: $1 million for a perfect bracket (good luck!) with smaller prizes for runner ups. There’re also a ton of games, pub grub, and a dog-friendly patio for outdoor viewing.

901 U St., NW

For Whitlow’s second March Madness in its new Shaw location, the bar will celebrate with build-your-own beer buckets. For $25, mix and match Coronas, Corona Premiers, and 16-ounce Miller Lites. Whitlow’s will open at noon for games on Thursday through Sunday for March Madness and will offer the drinks deal for the entirety of the men’s tournament.