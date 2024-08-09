Where to Watch the Olympic Soccer and Basketball Finals Around DC

Saturday, August 10, will be a big day for Team USA’s soccer and basketball teams, who are heading into their final matchups at the Olympics. After a nail bitingly close semifinal, the US men’s basketball team beat Serbia 95-91 yesterday, clinching their spot in the gold medal game against France. The finals start tomorrow at 3:30 PM. If you’re looking for a place to cheer them on, Tom’s Watch Bar at Navy Yard will be hosting a watch party, offering $1 drinks, giveaways, and prizes.

But it’s the women’s soccer team, which includes Washington Spirit players Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger, that is attracting the most local watch options. Their match against Brazil starts tomorrow at 11 AM. Here are some bars and restaurants where you can see the women’s soccer team go for gold:

The Bullpen

1201 Half Street, Southeast

DC’s professional soccer club, the Washington Spirit, are coming out in full force to support their players. The club is hosting a final watch party at outdoor sports bar The Bullpen. Doors open at 10:30 AM and the first 400 partygoers will get a free drink. There are also three Washington Spirit jerseys up for grabs. Tickets aren’t required for the event, but you must RSVP to be eligible for any of the freebies mentioned.

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G Street, Northwest

The DC Chapter of American Outlaws, a nonprofit group dedicated to US soccer teams, is setting up at Astro Beer Hall for the finals. The watch party will be at the bar’s downtown DC location, with $5 beers and $20 pitchers.

As You Are

500 8th Street, Southeast

Since its reopening in July, the LGBTQ+ space has wasted no time getting into the Olympic spirit. They’ll be celebrating with women’s soccer and women’s basketball watch parties this week. Doors will open no later than 10:45 AM for USA vs. Brazil.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

The Metro-themed bar has been streaming Team USA’s events throughout the Olympics. On Saturday, Metrobar is cheering on the women’s soccer team with its “For the Gold” event.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th Street, Northwest

The taco and tequila bar is said to have the biggest projector screen in Adams Morgan. This weekend, viewers can enjoy the final match on the big screen or just come by the event to enjoy food and drinks.

Brighton DC

949 Wharf Street, Southwest

Casual bar and pub Brighton is offering food and drink specials for their USA vs. Brazil watch party, and $6 Brighton lagers and $40 game day platters will be available. In a nod to Team USA, they’re also serving $10 Captain America cocktails.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Avenue, Northwest

Franklin Hall has been hosting watch parties for every US women’s soccer match at the Olympics. The American beer hall will open doors at 10:00 AM for the women’s soccer gold medal match.

Caddies on Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

This sports bar is opening at 10:30 AM on Saturday for the finals. Enjoy the pub’s full brunch menu and $25 bottomless brunch drinks while you watch the showdown.