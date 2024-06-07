Where to Eat Before and During the Capital Pride Parade

The annual Capital Pride Parade is happening on Saturday, June 8. This year, the parade will take a new route, starting at 3 PM from 14th and T streets, Northwest, and ending at Freedom Plaza. Here’s where to find a bite along the way—or a last-minute celebratory brunch.

Brunches

Crack of Noon Pride Parade brunch at Viceroy

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This annual pre-parade bash includes a breakfast buffet and lots of mimosas, (and a chance to meet the parade’s grand marshals, Keke Palmer and Billie Porter). Tickets are $70, and they include two drink vouchers. Noon to 3 PM Saturday.

Reggaeton Brunch at El Rey

919 U St., NW

Pre-game the parade at this U Street taqueria, which is throwing a four-hour brunch full of drag performances, reggaeton hits, and interactive games. Tickets are $25. Noon to 4 PM Saturday.

Brunch at CUT by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St., NW

For a fine-dining option, Wolfgang Puck’s Georgetown dining room is serving a $125 three-course brunch featuring live music and Pride-inspired desserts. Reserve a table here. 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM Saturday.

Breakfast at Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Dance along to a live DJ set and down $24 bottomless mimosas at this pub’s celebratory breakfast. You can make a reservation on its website. 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday.

Drag Brunch at Red Bear Brewing Co

209 M St., NE

Close out the weekend at this NoMa brewery, with host Desiree Dik and a lineup of fabulous drag performers. Plus, it has a Pride-themed beer, a margarita-inspired Gose. Tickets are $25 and include two drinks. Noon to 2 PM Sunday.

Picnic Packages at Love, Makoto

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Take your meal to go with this Japanese food hall’s Pride-themed picnic for two. The $60 package includes maki, wagyu buns, “yuzu palmers”, and three rainbow vanilla donuts. For $15 dollars more, you can switch out the palmers for two margaritas. Available for pick-up on its website or via delivery apps.

Parade Route Snacks and Drinks:

Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

Reservations are still available for this international eatery’s weekend brunch, and it’s conveniently close to the start of the parade route. During the parade, the restaurant will have an outdoor bar with to-go cocktails, plus boozy popsicles inside.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW



The usually pricey mod-French bistro will sell hot dogs, alcoholic seltzers, and sweet treats to passersby.

Churchkey

1337 14th St., NW

There’s a full menu of special snacks and drinks at this Logan Circle beer bar, including rainbow Rice Krispie treats from Buzz Bake Shop and a to-go version of its citrussy Pride cocktail. It’s also setting up an outdoor hot dog cart with franks from Red Apron butcher shop.

Colada Shop

1405 T ST., NW

Located right near the start of the parade, this Cuban cafe is offering rainbow-sprinkle-topped pastelitos and to-go cocktail pouches.

Cork Wine Bar

1805 14th St., NW

Head to this 14th Street market’s to-go window for a full selection of parade specials, including a pouch of frose and cones of French fries and popcorn.