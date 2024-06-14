3 Great Open Houses This Weekend

In the mood to go house-hunting this weekend? Here are three open houses in DC, Maryland, and Virginia that caught our eye:

A Trinidad Penthouse

Price: $629,000

Where: 1200 Staples St., NE Penthouse #3

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fee: $222 monthly

Listing agent: Michael Arias, Capital Brokers Group

Open houses: June 15, 1-3 PM and June 16, 12-2 PM

This Northeast DC penthouse is just blocks from the cuisine and nightlife of the H Street Corridor. The open-concept living space features high ceilings, white quartzite countertops, and a multipurpose kitchen island. A turf-covered rooftop deck provides a private space for entertaining or sunbathing. One parking spot and two televisions are included with the unit.

An Annapolis Home Near a River

Price: $875,000

Where: 513 Powell Dr., Annapolis

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 1.08 acre

Listing agent: Liz Dooner, Coldwell Banker

Open house: June 15, 11 AM – 1 PM

This Maryland home provides easy access to the Severn River. A spacious sunroom, screened-in porch, and private deck/patio all let you enjoy the property’s woodland views. The riverfront neighborhood includes amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a dog park. Bonus for boaters: boat slips and a launching ramp are available for all residents as a part of neighborhood dues.

A Mid-Century Home in Falls Church

Price: $800,000

Where: 7817 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Lot size: 0.25 acre

Listing agent: Clarence Pineda, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: June 16, 1-4 PM

Beamed ceilings and a brick fireplace give the living room of this one-story home a vintage atmosphere. The expanded kitchen features modern, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a five-burner gas stove. In the fenced-in backyard, there’s a newly-built patio and a landscaped garden housing peonies, fig trees, and other flora.