Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses This Weekend

A mid-century modern house in Falls Church, a penthouse with a private rooftop in Trinidad, and a riverside home in Annapolis.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Coldwell Banker.

In the mood to go house-hunting this weekend? Here are three open houses in DC, Maryland, and Virginia that caught our eye:

A Trinidad Penthouse

Photograph courtesy of Capital Brokers Group.
Photograph courtesy of Capital Brokers Group.
Photograph courtesy of Capital Brokers Group.
Photograph courtesy of Capital Brokers Group.

Price: $629,000

Where: 1200 Staples St., NE Penthouse #3

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fee: $222 monthly

Listing agent: Michael Arias, Capital Brokers Group

Open houses: June 15, 1-3 PM and June 16, 12-2 PM

This Northeast DC penthouse is just blocks from the cuisine and nightlife of the H Street Corridor. The open-concept living space features high ceilings, white quartzite countertops, and a multipurpose kitchen island. A turf-covered rooftop deck provides a private space for entertaining or sunbathing. One parking spot and two televisions are included with the unit.

 

An Annapolis Home Near a River

Photograph courtesy of Coldwell Banker.
Photograph courtesy of Coldwell Banker.

 

Photograph courtesy of Coldwell Banker.
Photograph courtesy of Coldwell Banker.

Price: $875,000

Where: 513 Powell Dr., Annapolis

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 1.08 acre

Listing agent: Liz Dooner, Coldwell Banker

Open house: June 15, 11 AM – 1 PM

This Maryland home provides easy access to the Severn River. A spacious sunroom, screened-in porch, and private deck/patio all let you enjoy the property’s woodland views. The riverfront neighborhood includes amenities such as an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and a dog park. Bonus for boaters: boat slips and a launching ramp are available for all residents as a part of neighborhood dues.

A Mid-Century Home in Falls Church

Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Price: $800,000

Where: 7817 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Lot size: 0.25 acre

Listing agent: Clarence Pineda, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: June 16, 1-4 PM

Beamed ceilings and a brick fireplace give the living room of this one-story home a vintage atmosphere. The expanded kitchen features modern, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a five-burner gas stove. In the fenced-in backyard, there’s a newly-built patio and a landscaped garden housing peonies, fig trees, and other flora.

More:
Omega Ilijevich
Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day