What’s the greatest luxury in a city home? Well-appointed space on a quite tree lined street! 1219 Delafield is bursting with it. From the minute you open the door to the expansive main level you feel it—all that gracious space offset by hand scraped birch hardwood floors. And as you walk around, you will notice the designer touches that make this home so well appointed.
The home opens to a large entry that flows into the grand living room with a coffered tray ceiling with custom accent lighting, a ventless gas fireplace with floor to ceiling quartzite surround, and pre-wired 4-inch speakers create the perfect lounge space for friends and family.
Entertaining continues in the dining area just off the large chef’s kitchen. Upstairs find 4 generous bedrooms including a primary suite with a stunning bathroom with custom tile work and modern soaking tub, private balcony, and walk-in closet. Use the lower level as the 5th bedroom suite, bonus room, or as guest quarters.
Outside the backyard features a deck and nicely landscaped yard and a built-in BBQ making entertaining simple. Storage for your car or sports equipment is easy in the coveted detached garage.
Address: 1219 Delafield Pl NW, Washington, DC 20011
