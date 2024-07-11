Contents
The votes have been tallied, and these are your favorite spots
Best Pizza
Andy’s Pizza
Runner-up: Boogy & Peel
Best Concert Venue
9:30 Club
Runner-up: The Anthem
Best Cocktail Bar
Jane Jane and OKPB (tie)
Runners-up: The Green Zone, Residents, Silver Lyan
Best Nail Salon
Nailsaloon
Runners-up: Nothing In Between, Varnish Lane
Best Bagels
Call Your Mother
Runners-up: Bagels Etc., Bethesda Bagels, Bullfrog Bagels, Pearl’s Bagels
Best Yoga Studio
Mimi Rieger Yoga
Runners-up: CorePower Yoga, Flow Yoga Center, Yoga District
Best Burger
Le Diplomate
Runners-up: Duke’s Grocery, Lucky Buns
Best Hair Salon
Blackbird Salon
Runner-up: Kiss Salon
Best Brewery
Aslin
Runner-up: Red Bear Brewing Co.
Best Museum
National Portrait Gallery
Runner-up: National Gallery of Art
Best Tacos
Taco Bamba
Runners-up: La Tejana, Taqueria Habanero
Best Bookstore
Politics and Prose
Runners-up: Kramers, Lost City Books, Old Town Books, Solid State Books
Best Beer Garden
Midlands and Garden District (tie)
Best Farmers Market
FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market
Runner-up: Eastern Market
Best Ice Cream
Jeni’s
Runner-up: Ice Cream Jubilee
Best Outdoor Dining
Residents
Runners-up: Barca, Iron Gate
Best Sushi
Perry’s
Runner-up: Raku/Rakuya
Best Winery
Stone Tower Winery
Best Sandwiches
Compliments Only
Runners-up: Capo Italian Deli, Jetties
Best Dive Bar
Showtime
Runners-up: Jackpot, Solly’s
This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.