Photograph by John Shore.

Best of Washington 2024: Your Favorite Spots

The votes have been tallied, and these are your top picks.

Contents
  1. Best Pizza
  2. Best Concert Venue
  3. Best Cocktail Bar
  4. Best Nail Salon
  5. Best Bagels
  6. Best Yoga Studio
  7. Best Burger
  8. Best Hair Salon
  9. Best Brewery
  10. Best Museum
  11. Best Tacos
  12. Best Bookstore
  13. Best Beer Garden
  14. Best Farmers Market
  15. Best Ice Cream
  16. Best Outdoor Dining
  17. Best Sushi
  18. Best Winery
  19. Best Sandwiches
  20. Best Dive Bar

Best Pizza

Andy’s Pizza

Runner-up: Boogy & Peel

 

Best Concert Venue

9:30 Club

Runner-up: The Anthem

 

Best Cocktail Bar

Jane Jane and OKPB (tie)

Runners-up: The Green Zone, Residents, Silver Lyan

 

Best Nail Salon

Nailsaloon

Runners-up: Nothing In Between, Varnish Lane

 

Best Bagels

Call Your Mother

Runners-up: Bagels Etc., Bethesda Bagels, Bullfrog Bagels, Pearl’s Bagels

 

Best Yoga Studio

Mimi Rieger Yoga

Runners-up: CorePower Yoga, Flow Yoga Center, Yoga District

 

Best Burger

Le Diplomate

Runners-up: Duke’s Grocery, Lucky Buns

 

Best Hair Salon

Blackbird Salon

Runner-up: Kiss Salon

 

Best Brewery

Aslin

Runner-up: Red Bear Brewing Co.

 

Best Museum

National Portrait Gallery

Runner-up: National Gallery of Art

 

Best Tacos

Taco Bamba

Runners-up: La Tejana, Taqueria Habanero

 

Best Bookstore

Politics and Prose

Runners-up: Kramers, Lost City Books, Old Town Books, Solid State Books

 

Best Beer Garden

Midlands and Garden District (tie)

 

Best Farmers Market

FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market

Runner-up: Eastern Market

 

Best Ice Cream

Jeni’s

Runner-up: Ice Cream Jubilee

 

Best Outdoor Dining

Residents

Runners-up: Barca, Iron Gate

 

Best Sushi

Perry’s

Runner-up: Raku/Rakuya

 

Best Winery

Stone Tower Winery

 

Best Sandwiches

Compliments Only

Runners-up: Capo Italian Deli, Jetties

 

Best Dive Bar

Showtime

Runners-up: Jackpot, Solly’s

 

This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

