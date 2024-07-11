News & Politics  |  Real Estate

What’s the Deal With These Goofy DC Building Names?

Apartment monikers can be ridiculous.

Photograph by Evy Mages .

Apartment-building names around DC can often feel pretty random, disconnected from any sense of place: Anthology, the Kelvin, Lyric, etc. But sometimes the monikers do nod to their location, and the results can get a little silly. Here are a few that stand out.

The Wendy

An apartment building opening later this year . . . on the site of a former Wendy’s.

Off Twelfth Condominiums

“Where are you?”

“Off Twelfth!”

“Yes, but what building?”

“OFF TWELFTH!”

F1RST Residences

Making use of letters and a number to ensure that you really, really understand this Navy Yard building is on 1st Street.

SoNYa

NoMa is a genuine DC neighborhood. We’re pretty sure that SoNYa–short for “south of New York Avenue,” apparently–is not.

eNvy Condominiums

It’s on N Street!

ONE501

The address is 1501. So why is the first digit spelled out in the name? We just have to 1der.

