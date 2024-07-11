Apartment-building names around DC can often feel pretty random, disconnected from any sense of place: Anthology, the Kelvin, Lyric, etc. But sometimes the monikers do nod to their location, and the results can get a little silly. Here are a few that stand out.
The Wendy
An apartment building opening later this year . . . on the site of a former Wendy’s.
Off Twelfth Condominiums
“Where are you?”
“Off Twelfth!”
“Yes, but what building?”
“OFF TWELFTH!”
F1RST Residences
Making use of letters and a number to ensure that you really, really understand this Navy Yard building is on 1st Street.
SoNYa
NoMa is a genuine DC neighborhood. We’re pretty sure that SoNYa–short for “south of New York Avenue,” apparently–is not.
eNvy Condominiums
It’s on N Street!
ONE501
The address is 1501. So why is the first digit spelled out in the name? We just have to 1der.
This article appears in the July 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
What’s the Deal With These Goofy DC Building Names?
Apartment monikers can be ridiculous.
