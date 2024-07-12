Where to Find Bastille Day Brunch Around DC

2622 P St., NW

This cozy, elegant neighborhood spot in Georgetown has a terrace and a patio—and is serving up caviar and champagne pairings for Bastille Day. Its weekend brunch will include eggs benedict on a croissant and crêpes suzette, as well as rosé by the glass. Make reservations here.

332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

For a summertime spread in a bucolic setting, head to L’Auberge Chez François. From 11 AM to 1 PM, the long-running restaurant will serve brunch on its garden terrace, all to the tune of live music from John Peter Giunta, who will play accordion, guitar, and other instruments. The four-course brunch $125 per person) includes a bread basket, salad with garden-grown vegetables, seafood crêpe or filet mignon, and mille-feuille for dessert. Get tickets here.

1353-1355 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1300 Fourth St., NE

At both the Union Market and Georgetown locations of New York-based cafe Maman, dig into a giant—like, really giant—croissant. The pastries are $25, and limited to two per customer. They’ll be available Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

222 M St., NE

Head up to NoMa’s Morrow hotel for a déjeuner with music at Le Clou. From 11:30 AM to 4 PM., its modern French dining room Le Clou will throw a Bastille Day Fête featuring a DJ and accordion player, plus French cheeses, wines, and pastries alongside the usual brunch menu.

1601 14th St., NW

It wouldn’t be a French holiday without a party at Le Diplomate, the classic Parisian-style brasserie on 14th Street. It’ll be decked out in red, white, and blue, and will feature an accordionist, face painting, balloon twisting, a mime, and a sketch artist. Our favorites on the regular brunch menu: smoked salmon Benedict and duck confit with a sunnyside-up egg.

3714 Macomb St., NW

This charming Cathedral Heights bistro is offering a few Bastille Day specials for brunch and dinner. They include spicy lamb sausage, steak frites, and chicken tajine, and the regular menus will be available too. Reservations can be made here.

1323 Fourth St., NE

Pastis, the new Union Market cousin to Le Diplomate, is celebrating with a free lemonade stand, co-hosted with nearby boutique Salt & Sundry. The stand will be outside La Cosecha market and will pour salted lavender lemonade. The restaurant’s brunch runs from 10 AM to 4 PM, and will offer foie gras macarons and champagne toasts along with the usual menu of seafood, salads, omelettes, and more. It’ll all be served to the tune of—you guessed it—more live accordion music.