How to Celebrate Bastille Day Around DC

Calling all Francophiles—or anyone who needs a reason to drink rosé: Bastille Day is Sunday, July 14. Here are 16 places to commemorate the kickoff of the French Revolution (all events are on Sunday unless otherwise noted).

606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria

This Old Town brasserie is toasting the holiday with a special menu served from noon to 8 PM. The $55 prix fixe features three courses of French classics. Among the many choices: onion soup, salade niçoise, duck breast, steak frites, steamed mussels, and plenty of charcuterie, cheese, and desserts. Reservations can be made online.

109 S. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

Old Town bistro Josephine is hosting a family-friendly bash in its rose garden, with food and drink specials, balloon animals, and face painting from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Wisconsin Ave. and Fessenden St., NW

Tenleytown Main Street will host a Bastille Day festival in Fessenden Park near Friendship Heights. Tickets are $20 a person and include French snacks like quiche and profiteroles, petanque games, live music, and trivia with prizes. Advance sales end Friday, July 12, but some tickets will be available at the welcome tent on Sunday.

15113 Liberty Rd., Mount Airy

Head to this winery in Frederick County for a celebration that includes a food truck, live music, and plenty of wine for purchase from noon to 5 PM. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Celebrate at this airy Shaw café with oysters, jambon beurre, and other French treats, accompanied by complimentary Kir Royal and punch starting at 4 PM. Tickets are $75 and can be reserved here.

6876 Langston Blvd., Arlington

Arlington’s La Côte d’Or Café is serving a three-course dinner for $50 per person (there’s also an à la carte option) that includes bouillabaisse, steak frites, and escargot. Lunch will be served from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM; dinner runs from 5 to 9 PM, and features live music. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

2706 Olive St., NW

Explore Franco-American history and influences in Georgetown with a neighborhood walking tour. The hour-and-a-half stroll, $30 per person, is hosted by Off the Mall tours; tickets can be reserved here.

1815 Adams Mill Rd., NW

French-Canadian Adams Morgan restaurant Le Mont Royal is hosting a Bastille Day party in its disco-inspired digs with special dishes and drinks, plus vinyl from 4 to 11 PM.

1039 31st St., NW

The soirée at this rustic Georgetown wine bar will feature free live jazz, themed cocktails with French-made gin and cognac, jambon beurre sandwiches, and oysters on the half shell. No tickets or reservations are needed, and the party goes from 2 to 10 PM.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

There’s no reason your Bastille Day festivities have to be on Sunday. Central Michel Richard in Penn Quarter is honoring the holiday all next week (it’s closed on Sunday), from July 15 through 20. Menu specials include escargot, halibut ratatouille with lobster sauce, and peach clafoutis, with paired wines at $8 each.

316 Massachusetts Ave., NE

Tucked into a row house near Stanton Park, this French bistro on Capitol Hill is offering a three-course French feast ($75 per person) that includes escargots, swordfish, lamb shank, and creme brulee. Reserve a table for either the 6, 6:30, or 8 PM seatings.

1211 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Sézane–yes, the clothing store–is hosting a Bastille Day party from 2:30 to 4:30 PM at its Georgetown pop-up. Enjoy fresh crêpes while browsing Parisian-inspired apparel.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Georgetown bistro Lutèce is offering celebratory lunch and dinner menus. The lineup includes a courgette tart, beef tongue with pepper sauce, and mille-feuille, alongside organic wines. There’s even a “let them eat cake”-themed cocktail inspired by clafoutis. Reservations can be made here.

360 Seventh St., SE

If you want to learn something new while you drink, take a French wine class ($50 per person) at this cozy spot near Eastern Market. Starting at 1 PM, a sommelier will lead a tasting with snacks from the restaurant. Get tickets here.

1805 14th St., NW

This 14th Street market/wine bar is celebrating Bastille Day with three days of food and wine specials, from Friday through Sunday. Pick up a three-pack of French rosé for $75 or delve into a flight of French wines for $20.24. Food specials include profiteroles and seared dorade with herbed beurre blanc. Make a reservation here.

4101 Reservoir Rd., NW

It wouldn’t be a French holiday without an elegant gala in the halls of the French embassy. Every year, the embassy’s Bastille ball highlights a different region of France. This year, it’s Alsace–the northwest borderland known for its mix of German and French cultures. The party is on Friday, July 12, and all proceeds go to the Comité Tricolore, a nonprofit network of French-American organizations. The evening includes a silent auction and raffle, a seated dinner with wine pairings, and live music with dancing. Get tickets here for $250 or $400.