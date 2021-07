The “Little Sister” of the Statue of Liberty moved in to the front lawn of French Ambassador Philippe Etienne’s home in Kalorama. The bronze sculpture is a replica of her much bigger sibling in New York; the piece is borrowed from Paris’s Museum of Arts and Crafts. She’ll be a Washingtonian for ten years.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms