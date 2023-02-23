8 Fun Food Events Around DC

Logan Circle Mexican restaurant Maïz 64 (1324 14th St., NW) will host a five-course tequila and mezcal dinner on Thursday, February 23. Tequila expert Mirielle Olivo will be on hand to explain each of the drink pairings. Tickets for the event, which starts at 6 PM, are $105 and available here.

Mount Vernon Triangle’s dLeña (476 K St., NW) will throw a Carnaval party Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25. To celebrate the Latin holiday, the restaurant will feature musical performances and dancing. Events start at 7:45 PM both nights. Check out more details here.

Head to the Anacostia Arts Center (1231 Good Hope Rd., SE) on Saturday, February 25 for Taste N’ Shop, a celebration of Black women entrepreneurs. Elise Smith of WinniE’s Bakery and Candy Schibli of Southeastern Roastery will share samples and chat with attendees. The event, which starts at 2 PM, is free. Reserve a spot here.

Shift back into winter mode on Saturday, February 25 at the Ice Yards at Yards Park (355 Water St., SE). Besides a snowboard simulator and ice-carving demonstration, there will be snacks and other offerings from seven neighborhood dining and drinking spots, including La Famosa, Maxwell Park, and Shilling Canning Co. Tickets, available here, are $15, and $5 of each one goes to Special Olympics DC.

On Saturday, February 25, the Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd., NW) celebrates the Carnival of Nice and Mardi Gras with “Night on the Riviera,” an event with drinks, dancing, and food. The evening, which starts at 7 PM, will feature a cabaret singer, a jazz band, and a DJ, plus an open bar with French wine. Tickets start at $119; check out more details here.

Celebrate Black History Month at Cheers and Beers, a celebration of Black brewers on Sunday, February 26. Visit metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE) to sample beers from Black Beauty Brewery, Joyhound Beer Company, Sankofa Beer Company, and several more. Tickets for the event, which starts at 2 PM, are $20 and available here.

Claudia Kousoulas and Ellen Letourneau will read stories from their cookbook, A Culinary History of Montgomery County, on Sunday, February 26 at Old Town Hall (19933 Fisher Ave., Poolesville). The book follows the lives of local food writers Elizabeth Ellicott and Maria Brooke Watkins. After the reading, which starts at 4 PM, there will be wine and snacks. Tickets, $20, are available here.

RPM Italian (650 K St., NW) will host a four-course dinner celebrating Italy’s Coppo Winery on Wednesday, March 1. Winemaker Luigi Coppo will pair wines from his vineyard with dishes like steak tartare and mushroom risotto. The dinner, which starts at 7 PM, is $125 per person; tickets are available here.