Kamala Harris Takes Over Biden’s Favorite Activity: Eating Ice Cream

Speculation continues to swirl around whether Joe Biden will drop his bid for reelection and whether Kamala Harris might land at the top of the Democratic ticket. But in the meantime, the VP has stepped into one of the President’s favorite pastimes: going out for ice cream.

Harris and her two grandnieces made a visit to Tyra Bank’s new ice cream pop-up SMiZE & DREAM, which opened today in Woodley Park. According to a pool report, the creator of America’s Next Top Model told the VP that the shop was a “love letter to my momma.” Growing up in Los Angeles, the supermodel and entrepreneur said her mom would take her out for ice cream every Friday, and they would sit in the car talking about their dreams.

The VP got the “Cap Hill Crunch” flavor made with Cap’n Crunch cereal ice cream with pieces of toffee and French toast.

Vice President Kamala Harris is stopping by "Smize & Dream," the DC ice cream studio owned by model, actress, host and entrepreneur Tyra Banks. pic.twitter.com/5pW1tKwbSZ — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 19, 2024

Banks previously told Washingtonian that she chose DC for her first ice cream spot because it’s the “epitome of action and conversation” and “people come to DC and ignite change, which has always been a goal of mine.” Also, her brother, an Air Force veteran, works as a senior contract officer with the Architect of the Capitol.

The future of SMiZE & DREAM remains undecided. The pop-up is only set to last until September 20, but Banks’s team says she’s still considering a longer term in DC.

