This week is packed with big events. You can watch major musical artist Megan Thee Stallion perform at Broccoli City Festival, or sing along with Luke Combs at Commanders Field. Plus, Best of Washington returns for a night of unlimited bites and drinks.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

July 22-July 28

Broccoli City Festival.The popular Black-owned enterprise Broccoli City is back with another mix of big-name R&B and hip-hop artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Victoria Monet, Sexyy Red, and Party Next Door, to name a few. New this year, the two-day jam session is moving to Audi Field. Festival-goers can expect reserved seats, VIP lounges, skybox suites, rooftop views, and more new ways to experience this high-energy summer fest (Sat-Sun, $225+, Audi Field). Mubadala Citi DC Open. DC’s annual showcase for international tennis talent returns. Last year at Mubadala Citi DC Open, Coco Gauff became the youngest women’s champion in the competition’s history. This summer, top players such as Frances Tiafoe, Reilly Opelka, and Madison Keys face off at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. In addition to the tournament games, fans can eat bites from Roaming Rooster, Dolcezza, Oro Pizza, and Taco Bamba, attend an autograph session, and sit in on tennis talks (Sat through August 4, $22+, Rock Creek Park). Best of Washington. Sample delectable dishes and cuisines from more than 50 restaurants at this year’s Best of Washington party hosted by Washingtonian. Our annual food fest features bites from some of the area’s best eateries including Petite Ceriese, Opal, Ellie Bird, and Joon, at the National Building Museum. Also, there’s unlimited drinks at the open bar to pair with all of the eats. Invite a friend and use promo code BOW15 to score a discount on tickets (Thurs, $195+, Penn Quarter). Luke Combs in concert. Luke Combs’s version of “Fast Car” sounds great on the radio, but imagine hearing it live at a stadium. This summer, Combs’s country fans can see him play at Commanders Field with special guests Jordan Davis, the Avett Brothers, Drew Parker, and others (Fri-Sat, $91+,Commanders Field). Kids World. Take your kiddos to Franklin Park this weekend for an immersive pop-up packed with hands-on activities, installations, and games. Kids and teens can participate in art projects like face painting, coloring, and beading; work out with super heroes Wonder Woman and Spiderman; watch a teddy bear parade, and more at Kids World (Sat-Sun, free, Downtown). Ballroom on the Block. Electronic music DJs, yard games, food stands, and carnival treats are some of the draws of Ballroom on the Block. The electronic music street festival returns this summer for its second iteration of an outdoor day party featuring high-energy tunes from local DJs, a beer garden, corn hole, water pong, and more entertainment (Sat, $16+, Arlington).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

A Tour Of Her Own leads a virtual tour about the roles of women in DC during the Civil War era (Tues, $25, virtual).

This week’s Profs & Pints lecture uncovers the folklore of summer (Tues, $14, Penn Quarter).

Theater and shows:

Back to the Future the Musical brings your favorite scenes from the movie to life on stage (Tues through August 11, $39+, Kennedy Center) .

brings your favorite scenes from the movie to life on stage . Jazz vocalist Awa Sal Secka pays homage to jazz icons such as Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington at Signature Theatre (Tues through August 4, $46, Arlington).

Laugh into the weekend with 24 regional comedians as they compete to win Comedy Kumite XL (Fri-Sun, $22, Downtown).

Congressman Curly tells political jokes at Dupont Circle (Fri, $15, Adams Morgan).

Music and concerts:

Exercise and wellness:

Kickbox with fellow gym enthusiasts at Water Park (Mon, free, Arlington).

Move your feet at Latin and African Dance Night at Georgetown Waterfront Park (Tues, free, Georgetown).

Unwind on the water at Community Kayak Night (Thurs, $10+, Capitol Riverfront).

Join the DC Trail Rangers and National Park Service for a local history bike tour of the surrounding areas of Anacostia Park (Sat, free, Anacostia).

Bites and beverages:

Cheers at Merry Pin’s National Tequila Day Party featuring all-you-can-eat empanadas and a block printing station to create a your own towel (Wed, $35, Georgia Avenue).

Things to do with kids:

Face painting, a moon bounce, a magic show, and character appearances from The Flash and Ariel are highlights of Shipgarten’s Family Festival (Sun, free, McLean).

