3 Open Houses We Recommend This Weekend

A $370,000 Dupont Circle condo, plus a Silver Spring home and a mid-century house in Falls Church.

Photograph courtesy of Samson Properties.

Whether you’re in the market to buy a house, or you’re just seeking some fresh design inspiration, here are three open houses this weekend that caught our eye in DC, Maryland, and Virginia:

 

A Dupont Circle Condo

Price: $370,000

Where: 1718 P St., NW #612

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1/1

Condo fees: $580

Listing agents: Gigi Luu and Alex Peterson, Nhabit Real Estate

Open house: July 27, 12-2 PM; July 28, 2-4 PM

This cozy one-bedroom is at the center of the bustling Dupont neighborhood. Amenities include a private balcony, an open floor plan, and access to the rooftop pool. Steps away are popular food spots like Sushi Taro and Gemini.

 

A House in Silver Spring

Price: $975,000

Where: 614 Pershing Dr., Silver Spring

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: .13 acre

Listing agent: Travell Bowie, Keller Williams Realty 

Open house: July 27, 2-4 PM

This sleek, recently-remodeled home features a gas fireplace, a four-season sunroom, and a renovated kitchen with quartz countertops. An attic, finished basement, and a landscaped yard offer ample space both indoors and outdoors. Downtown Silver Spring, Ellsworth Urban Park, and a Metro stop are all within walking distance 

 

A Mid-Century House in Falls Church

Price: $725,000

Where: 7814 Holmes Run Dr., Falls Church

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Lot size: 0.25 acre

Listing agent: Georgie Welch, Samson Properties

Open house: July 27 and 28, 1-3 PM

Wooden cathedral ceilings, a brick fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows give this 1952 home a unique charm. Outside, a fenced-in yard and landscaped patios provide space for entertaining. The historic neighborhood also features a community pool, a fitness center, and easy access to the Dunn Loring Metro stop and the Custis trail.

Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

