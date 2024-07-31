Photograph by Dennis Dimick/Flickr.

10 County and State Fairs in the DC Area to Add to Your Bucket List

Pie-eating contests, cuddly petting zoos, cotton candy, and carnival rides–is there any better summer tradition than a county or state fair?

Contents
  1. AUGUST
  2. SEPTEMBER
  3. OCTOBER
  4. Crazy Fair Food
  5. Prize Winners

AUGUST

Howard County Fair

August 3–10

location_on West Friendship, Md.

language Website

Photograph by Steve Kwak/Maryland GovPics.

Admission: $10

 

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

August 9–17

location_on Gaithersburg

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Montgomery County Agricultural Fair.

Admission: $12 to $15, kids 11 and under free
Pro tip: It’s more fun–and less hot–at night.And don’t miss the pig races.

 

Prince William County Fair

August 9–17

location_on Manassas

language Website

Photograph by Stephen Little/Flickr.

Admission: $25, kids $15
Pro tip: Check out the crazyhouse of mirrors.

 

Clarke County Fair

August 11–17

location_on Berryville, Va.

language Website

Photograph by Bre Bogert Photography.

Admission: $10, kids free to $5

 

Arlington County Fair

August 14–18

location_on South Arlington

language Website

Photograph by Victoria Pickering/Flickr.

Admission: Free

 

Maryland State Fair

August 22–September 8

location_on Lutherville-Timonium

language Website

Photograph by John M/Flickr.

Admission: $15, kids five and under free

 

SEPTEMBER

DC State Fair

September 7

location_on Downtown DC

language Website

Photograph courtesy of DC State Fair.

Admission: Free

 

Charles County Fair

September 12–15

location_on La Plata, Md.

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Charles County Fair.

Admission: $10

 

State Fair of Virginia

September 27–October 6

location_on Doswell

language Website

Photograph by Mobilus In Mobili/Flickr.

Admission: $12 and up

 

OCTOBER

Stafford County Fair

October 17–20

location_on Fredericksburg

language Website

Admission: Free

 

Crazy Fair Food

Courtesy of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

Deep-fried Oreos. Funnel cake. Corn dogs. Part of the fun at state and county fairs is the booths serving up sometimes wacky, not always healthy food.

While the offerings at our area fairs might seem tame compared with stuff that’s been dished out in Iowa (deep-fried sticks of butter), Kansas (pickle popsicles), and Minnesota (Spam curds), here are a few unusual items you might see at this region’s fairs.

Krispy Kreme cheeseburger

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Maple-bacon iced tea

Maryland State Fair

Soybean doughnuts

State Fair of Virginia

Deep-fried watermelon balls

Maryland State Fair

Crabcake egg rolls

Maryland State Fair

 

Prize Winners

Two state-fair champions on their winning ways.

Sweet victory: Drew Lenhart’s blue-ribbon honey. Photograph courtesy of Drew Lenhart.

Jason Loris

Butternut-Squash Champ

State Fair of Virginia

When Jason Loris won the prize for heaviest butternut squash at the State Fair of Virginia last year, he didn’t just beat out local competitors. His 131.4-pound behemoth became a Guinness-approved world-record breaker. (As for whether he ate it? Loris confessed: “I don’t really like butternut squash that much.”)

Exercising his green thumb since age 12, the Amissville resident has grown plenty of other vegetables in his 2,500-square-foot home garden, including an 18-foot-tall sunflower, a 147-pound watermelon, and four-and-a-half-pound tomatoes. This year, he aims to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin. “I’ll be driven to push for more records,” says Loris, who documents his gardening on TikTok and Instagram (@giantgardens) and has even acquired sponsors. “I’ve revamped my whole system that I’m doing to go on a bigger scale.”

A professional contractor, Loris estimates he spends up to eight hours a day in the dirt. As he puts it, “Gardening for me doesn’t stop.”

 

Drew Lenhart

Honey and Wax Champion

Maryland State Fair

Drew Lenhart is something of a king bee when it comes to the honey competitions at state fairs around the area. First getting into beekeeping in 2019 (“I felt that honey would make some excellent Christmas gifts,” he says), the Urbana resident, who works as an engineer, has amassed a desk-drawerful of blue ribbons, including for grand-champion honey-and-wax exhibitor at the Maryland State Fair in 2022 and 2023.

What sets his entries apart? It’s in the details, says Lenhart. For one thing, he keeps his equipment sparkling-clean to avoid impurities. He also takes his sweet time, slowly pouring his honey into jars that then settle in a heated tank. As a result, the honey “is so clear you can hold your hand on the other side of the jar and see all the little lines in your fingers,” says Lenhart, who has fond memories of observing the bees on display at the Great Frederick Fair when he was a kid.

Today he puts his own colony on view and visits local beekeeping groups, encouraging others to enter. He welcomes the competition: “It spurs innovation, and it makes us all better.”

