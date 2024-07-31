The MD State BBQ Bash has chicken and ribs and music, sure, but also has ax-throwing and a rage room.Photograph courtesy of MD State BBQ Bash.

13 Food and Drink Festivals in the DC Area You Can’t Miss

Where to sip and sample your way around the DMV.

  1. AUGUST
  2. September
  3. October

AUGUST

Taste of Leesburg

August 10

location_on Leesburg

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Taste of Leesburg.

This Virginia foodie fest has break-dancing performances, celebrity impersonators, and, new this year, an arcade (we’re hoping for the rumored Skee-Ball and air hockey). Food tents and trucks will offer fare from local restaurants, and you can sample unlimited sips of local cider, beer, wine, and mead with the purchase of a wristband.

Admission: Free; “taste” tickets $40 and up.

 

Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival

August 17

location_onFredericksburg

language Website

This drink fest celebrates two great libations. Bourbon connoisseurs and beer aficionados can sample drinks provided by participants such as Catoctin Creek Distilling, Sandy River Distillery, and Castle Glen Winery. The 4-to-9-pm event will also have live music along with food from 716 Slice, Buffalo Wild Wings, and an ice-cream truck.

Admission: $40 and up.

 

Around the World Cultural Food Festival

August 24

location_onAlexandria

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Around the World Cultural Food Festival.

This waterfront happening at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park offers a chance to try cuisine from around the globe, including Japan, Malaysia, Peru, and Lebanon. The kid-and-pet-friendly event also features song and dance performances plus traditional artisan and craft vendors.

Admission: Free.

 

September

Maryland Wine Festival

September 14

location_onWestminster

language Website

The Maryland Wine Festival, one of the oldest and largest wine fests on the East Coast, welcomes thousands to the grounds of the Carroll County Farm Museum. This year, for the 40th annual gathering, guests can pair libations from Maryland purveyors such as Clear Skies Meadery, Linganore Winecellars, and Running Hare Vineyard, with concessions including crab pretzels and barbecue. Festival-goers also can shop books, candles, jewelry, and other items from jury-selected vendors.

Admission: $30 and up.

 

Maryland Seafood Festival

September 14-15

location_onAnnapolis

language Website

Photograph by Maryland Seafood Festival.

This two-day beach festival at Sandy Point State Park will feature a crab-soup cook-off; music from bands; beer and oyster tastings; and a bounce house for the kids.

Admission: $15 and up.

 

Unwine Festival

September 28

location_onUpper Marlboro

language Website

The Unwine Festival takes tranquil Patuxent River Park to new heights with endless pours of beer, cider, and wine from local breweries and vineyards.

Admission: $30 and up.

 

October

Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour

October 4–6

location_onMount Vernon

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour.

This popular after-hours gathering serves unlimited sips from Virginia vineyards on the grounds of George Washington’s estate overlooking the Potomac River. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to lie out on the lawn and watch the sunset.

Admission: $54 and up.

 

Taste of Bethesda

October 5

location_onBethesda

language Website

Photograph by Jenifer Morris Photography.

The 32nd annual food and music festival will offer five stages of entertainment paired with fare from several area restaurants, including Casa Oaxaca, Smoke BBQ, and Kadhai Indian Cuisine. Plus, there’s a play area for children.

Admission: Free; taste tickets come in bundles of four for $5.

 

DC Coffee Festival

October 5-6

location_onUnion Market

language Website

Treat yourself to unlimited tastes of coffee from specialty roasters and local shops including Grace Street Coffee, Lost Sock Roasters, and Dua DC Coffee. Between sips, you can listen to live music acts.

Admission: $24 and up.

 

MD State BBQ Bash

October 11-12

location_onBel Air

language Website

Photograph by Maryland GovPics/Flickr.

Sure, there are food trucks and concerts, but this barbecue bash has activities that most festivals don’t: ax-throwing, a rage-room trailer, and a martial-arts dojo for kids. There are also two competitions: the Maryland State BBQ Championship—a chance for regional teams to earn a spot in a world championship—and the MD State BBQ Bash Tailgate Challenge for amateur chefs to cook up their best renditions of chicken and ribs.

Admission: Free.

 

Hops & Harvest Festival

October 12

location_onColumbia

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Hops & Harvest Festival.

Raise a glass—or two—at this Howard County fest in Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. More than 40 providers will offer samples of beer, wine, and cider. The family-friendly event also includes games and music from the rock group Wharf Rats, DJ Chris Tharp, the local variety band Miss Moon, and blues-country artist Big Rig Bender.

Admission: $50 to drink, $18 for designated drivers, and free to $10 for kids, depending on age.

 

Snallygaster

October 12

location_onDowntown DC

language Website

Photograph courtesy of Snallygaster.

The sprawling beer festival is more than a decade old, and enthusiasm for it remains strong. This October, Snallygaster—named after a folkloric beast—returns with more than 450 beers from 175 brewers, plus ciders, cocktails, and wine; food trucks; and bands on two stages. Tickets sell out quickly.

Admission: $75 and up.

 

DC Wine Fest

October 19

location_onNoMa

language Website

Wine enthusiasts can sip, shop, and listen to music from DJ Hollywood as part of the fall edition at Dock5 at Union Market. More than 20 drink vendors are on this year’s lineup, including LumiereVodka, District Winery, and Vinos Libres.

Admission: $35 and up.

