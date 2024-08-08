Prime North Arlington location walkable to the East Falls Church Metro and sought after Westover, this red brick colonial maintains charms and stuns with current updates. Upon entering you’re greeted with a sunny family room with gas fireplace, Brazilian Cherry floors, an updated dining room with wainscotting, powder room, and stunning 2021 eat-in kitchen renovation with white shaker cabinets, Quartz countertops and high end appliances, Walk out onto your large deck that overlooks your fenced yard. The side mudroom entrance also has a walkway to your private driveway with 2 parking spaces.
The upper level features a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, en-suite bathroom featuring two sinks and a walk-in shower, and a custom walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms have hardwood floors and share a hallway bathroom.
The walk out basement features engineered hardwoods throughout the rec room with recessed lights, a wet bar with beverage center, a 3rd full bathroom with laundry and storage, and a utility room with newer systems. The walkout leads to a patio and a flat yard perfect for entertaining.
Top rated schools, sidewalks, parks, restaurants, and easy access if you need to commute make this a wonderful place to live.
Address: 6201 N 22nd St Arlington VA 22205
Contact:
Laura Schwartz
McEnearney Associates
703.283.6120 (c)
703.790.9090 (o)
www.GuidingYourMove.com