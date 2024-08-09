Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Tariq Darrell O’Meally

He’s the new artistic director of Dance Place.

Anne Becker

The Takoma Park poet wrote the words for a new oratorio about Congressman Jamie Raskin.

Maisie Derlega

The recent Jackson-Reed grad won the Doodle for Google design competition.

Quincy Wilson

A student at Bullis, he qualified for the US Olympic track team.

Naveen Kumar

The Washington Post’s new theater critic will review productions here and in New York.

Disinvited! Will Lewis

Can the Post’s publisher and CEO get past what has proved to be a memorably rocky start?

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph of Wilson by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

Other Guest List photos courtesy of subjects.