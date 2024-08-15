No Restaurant Week Reservations? There’s Still Time to Snag One at These Great Dining Spots.

Sunday marks the end of Restaurant Week (well, mostly—lots of places are extending the promotion). And if you want in on a three-course lunch, brunch, or dinner, there’s still time to book at plenty of good dining spots.

This year, there hasn’t been the mad scramble for reservations that used to go along with the semi-annual event. That’s likely because prices have gone up. Pre-pandemic, three course Restaurant Week dinners were $35; now, they run between $40 and $65—which, at some restaurants, is what you’d spend on an ordinary night there. That said, RW menus have gotten better, and feature far more choices than than the green-salad-or-soup offerings of the past.

Here are a bunch of worthy restaurants that still have availability (at decent times on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday—no 4 PM dinner rezzies here). For now, at least.

*Starred restaurants are on our 2024 100 Very Best Restaurants list.

2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church

Bertrand Chemel’s special occasion destination is serving a $65 dinner menu.

1250 Ninth St, NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations of this hit pizzeria are serving $35 brunches and $40 dinners.

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

The Mount Vernon Triangle branch of Michael Schlow’s homey Italian place is serving a $40 dinner; its Mosaic District twin is serving a $55 dinner menu.

2132 Florida Ave., NW

Former Palena (and White House) chef Frank Ruta oversees the kitchen at this elegant Dupont restaurant, which is serving a $65 dinner menu.

1940 N St., NW

The scene-y new Greek restaurant in Dupont is serving $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus.

250 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Johnny Spero’s ode to Basque seafood is serving a $65 dinner menu.

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This Indian small plates place in Foggy Bottom is serving $25 and $35 lunch menus and a $40 dinner.

11820 Trade St.,North Bethesda

The Pike and Rose location of this old-school Italian hotspot is serving $25 brunch and $40 dinner menus.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The bistro (and politico favorite) founded by the late, great Michel Richard is serving $35 and $55 dinner menus.

9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg

Jackie Greenbaum’s casual lakeside steak spot is serving $25 lunch and brunch menus and $40 and $55 dinners.

1331 Fourth St., SE

The eclectic Navy Yard standby is serving $35 brunch and $65 dinner menus.

801 O St., NW

Cedric Maupillier’s French destination in Shaw is serving a $55 dinner menu.

724 Ninth St., NW

This Spanish/Japanese dining room in Penn Quarter is serving a $35 lunch and $65 dinner menu.

901 Fourth St., NW

The Sicilian-inspired newcomer in Mount Vernon Triangle is serving a $25 brunch and $40 dinner menu.

791 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf’s glam Spanish dining room is serving $25 lunch, $35 brunch, and $65 dinner menus.

300 Seventh St., SE

This mod-American dining room near Eastern Market is serving $35 and $65 dinner menus.

1255 Union St., NE

Stephen Starr’s Mexico City-inspired hotspot is serving $35 brunch and lunch menus and $55 dinners.

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Mount Pleasant’s top notch daytime hangout/dinner destination is serving $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus.

125 Founders Ave., Falls Church

This playful dining room from the owners of Rooster & Owl is serving a $65 dinner menu.

3050 K St., NW

This stylish Georgetown seafood room is serving $25 lunch and $65 dinner menus.

1250 H St., NE

This modern Filipino cafe and tasting room is serving $25 lunch and brunch menus and a $65 dinner.

8369 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

The upscale Korean barbecue restaurant is serving a $65 dinner menu.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

This Persian fine-dining room in Tysons is serving $35 lunch and brunch menus and a $65 dinner.

2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Maydan’s sister restaurant in the Mosaic District is serving $25 lunch, $35 brunch, and $40 dinner menus.

2813 M St., NW

The rustic French institution in Georgetown is serving a $65 dinner menu.

3400 11th St., NW

This Malaysian place in Columbia Heights is serving a $55 dinner menu.

1351 H St., NE

H Street’s Cambodian/Taiwanese spot is serving $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus.

1337 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s latest arrival is this upscale Southern dining room, which is serving a $55 dinner menu.

1630 Columbia Rd., NW

The leafy patio is the place to sit at this Adams Morgan mezze spot, which is serving $40 and $55 dinner menus.

804 V St., NW

Plant-based tasting menus are the draw at this Shaw newcomer—try an abbreviated $65 version.

1337 11th St., NW

The casually elegant locavore favorite in Shaw is serving $35 brunch and $55 dinner menus.

944 W. Broad St., Falls Church

This flower-filled modern Vietnamese restaurant is serving $55 and $65 dinner menus.

5534 Connecticut Ave., NW

Nina May’s airy Chevy Chase sibling is serving $35 brunch and $55 dinner menus.

1323 Fourth St., NE

The buzzy New York export is serving $35 brunch and lunch menus and $55 dinners.

1612 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s longtime oyster bar/brunch destination is serving $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Shaw’s pretty French place comes from Dabney chef/owner Jeremiah Langhorne. It’s serving $35 lunch and brunch menus and $55 dinners.

427 11th St., NW

Downtown DC’s glitzy Indian dining room is serving $25 lunch and brunch menus and $65 dinners.

1775 Columbia Rd., NW

This wine and pasta destination in Adams Morgan is serving a $65 dinner menu.

3411 Fifth St., S., Arlington

This folksy Arlington meat-and-three place is serving a $25 lunch menu and $40 and $55 dinners.

2017 14th St., NW

Jeanine Prime’s modern Caribbean restaurant is serving $35 lunch and $55 dinner menus.

707 Sixth St., NW

This Japanese/Italian hybrid behind Capital One Arena is serving $55 and $65 dinner menus.

1207 Ninth St., NW

The whimsical French-American dining room in Shaw is serving a $40 dinner menu.

701 Ninth St., NW

Penn Quarter’s soaring mezze place is serving $35 lunch and $55 dinner menus.

