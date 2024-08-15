8 Botanical Events This Summer That Plant Parents Will Love

Sunday, August 18 marks the beginning of DC Plant Week. To celebrate the citywide event, we’ve put together a list of activities that will help you discover our local plant scene.
DC Plant Week
August 18-24
location_on multiple locations
Celebrate plant life at a botanical happy hour, plant swap, or orchid workshop during this year’s DC Plant Week. The third annual event—organized by plant store REWILD— features citywide deals and specials on garden goods, plus gatherings at neighborhood flower shops for plant enthusiasts (free+).
Summer Evening Hours at US Botanic Gardens
August 15
location_on US Botanic Gardens
View the sunset amid blooming summer flowers after hours at the gorgeous US Botanic Gardens.You can sip botanical-themed mocktails and lemonade while checking out the garden’s rare orchids, fruit trees, and cacti during its extended summer hours (free).
Summer Evening Hours at National Arboretum
August 23
location_on US National Arboretum
Explore centuries-old bonsai trees, plus rose gardens, azaleas, and massive porticos from the Capitol Building at the US National Arboretum. The green oasis spans 451 acres, and you can prolong your visit during summer evening hours (free).
Sips and Stems
August 31
location_on PLNTR
In addition to selling house plants and offering interior design services, this boutique keeps a running calendar of plant-themed hangouts and hands-on vegetation workshops. At the end of the month, flower expert Fenella will teach a bouquet-styling class (with mimosas) ($69).
Pup Day at Meadowlark
August 21 and September 4
location_onMeadowlark Botanical Gardens
Leash up your furry friend and wander through this 95-acre Vienna garden on the first and third Wednesdays of the month through October. Take in the daylilies, cherry trees, lilacs, azaleas, and wildflowers as you and your pup pass by lakes, gazebos, and a Korean Bell pavilion ($8 for adults, $6 for dogs).
Gardens of Dumbarton Oaks
ongoing
location_on Dumbarton Oaks Gardens
Explore this historic Georgetown landscape—designed by gardener Beatrix Farrand in collaboration with art collector Mildred Bliss—at your own pace. There are 10 acres filled with gardens, sculptures, orchids, and more ($11).
Forest Bathing
August 23 and September 6
location_on Fort Slocum Park
Meditate surrounded by nature at Fort Slocum Park with Rock Creek Conservancy and forest therapy guide Sarah DeWitt. She will lead forest bathers on a two-hour walk through the woods followed by tea (free).
Jazz in the Gardens
September 4
location_on Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens
Jazz in the Garden at National Gallery of Art is wrapping up soon, but there’s still time to experience live music outdoors at Hillwood Estate, where the Marshall Keys Sextet will play dixieland, swing, and New Orleans-inspired second line tunes on the Lunar Lawn; bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs ($30).