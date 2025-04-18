Colorful Tulips Are Blooming in the DC Area. Here’s Where to See the Flowers.

Cherry blossoms get much of the glory around Washington, but there are additional blooms to enjoy throughout the spring—including tulips. The cup-shaped flowers are popping up around the area, bringing bursts of color to gardens, lawns, and street corners. If you want to see a collection of tulips, there are a few locations around town that are hot spots for the flowers.

Netherlands Carillon in Arlington is surrounded by thousands of tulips, and you can see views of the Capitol, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Memorial as well for a scenic spring snapshot. In DC, the Floral Library on the National Mall also nods to the Netherlands, with tulip bulbs sourced from Holland. The plots are bursting with a variety of colors, from bright red and yellow to deep magenta and purple.

Gardens around DC are also seeing their tulip displays in bloom. The vibrant flowers at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton are still going strong, with a large collection in the Fragrance Garden. Beyond that space, there are petals opening in the Trial Garden and around the Visitor’s Center. At Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Garden, the spring display in front of the greenhouse and on the Lunar Lawn is currently dedicated to vivid tulips. You can also see the stems in the cutting garden. Tour the tulips on your own or book a spot in daily garden tours at 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

If you want to pluck your own flowers, the pickings are slim. This weekend is the final opportunity to attend the Festival of Spring at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia. Advance tickets for the event are sold out, but the farm releases a limited number of same-day tickets online at 6 AM. Visitors receive baskets so they can pick and gather the tulips for beautiful bouquets.

