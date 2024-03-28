Where to Find Gorgeous Fields of Flowers Around DC

DC’s cherry blossom trees are starting to shed their petals. But there are plenty more springtime blooms in and around the city.

7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville

Goodbye pink petals, hello blue blossoms. Take a walk along this park’s 1.5 mile trail and enjoy splendid carpets of Virginia bluebells— native flowers that usually reach peak bloom shortly after the cherry blossoms depart. The park provides regular bloom updates on its Facebook; starting April 6, it’ll offer special ticketed events, including a flower-focused photography seminar ($15) and educational walks ($5).

8700 Potomac Hills St., Great Falls

At this quiet spot close to Great Falls Park, you can wander through vast fields and sycamore forests spotted with bluebells. On April 6, the park will come to life for its Bluebells at the Bend festival, with live music, animals, and bluebell seeds available for purchase. Advance tickets are available until April 4th for $10 per person (same-day tickets are $12).

15014 Deepwood Ln., Nokesville

This nature reserve is also home to a sea of bluebells. On Sunday, April 7, the Prince William Conservation Alliance is hosting a festival for the flowers. The free event includes a lineup of educational tours, including one devoted to native wildflowers and another about local mushrooms.

Independence Ave., SW

April is tulip season, and you can find this picnic-perfect spot tucked away near the Northeast corner of the Tidal Basin. The collection of 93 flowerbeds includes tulips of all shades.

1703 32nd St., NW

This lush Georgetown hideaway has bluebells and tulips starting to show their colors. Keep your eye out later this month for its famous wisteria blooms, which drip off their stone walls in a stunning purple display.

Between Arlington National Cemetery and the US Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington

The fields around this immense bell tower, which was gifted to the U.S. by the Dutch Government after WWII, are fittingly decorated with a display of tulips. Take in the scenery–and a great view of the monuments–and listen to over 50 bells chime every hour.

1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton

This 50-acre garden in Wheaton is home to a wide variety of flora, and early April is an excellent time to walk along its tulip-lined pathways. Stop by in late April to see the vivid azalea garden in full bloom.

11008 Kettle Run Rd., Nokesville

If you’re interested in taking home some of your own bulbs and blossoms, visit this Prince William County farm’s annual Festival of Spring, which runs until April 14. It offers vast patches of pick-your-own tulips and daffodils. Five stems are included in the ticket price ($19 on weekdays and $21 on weekends), and additional stems are $1 each. Advance tickets are released online about a week in advance, and if those sell out, a limited number of same-day tickets are available at 6 AM.