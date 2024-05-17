10 Places to Pick Strawberries in Maryland and Virginia 

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Weather conditions moved the strawberry season a bit later at this farm in Maryland’s Carroll County, so picking will likely start shortly after its orchard market opens for the season on May 22nd. Check Baugher’s website or its Facebook page for updates. There’s also a petting zoo and an on-site restaurant.

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Berry-picking season is in full swing at this popular, kid-friendly orchard. You can reserve $3 tickets, which also include admission to the sprawling playground. PYO Strawberry quarts cost $6 each. Peonies are available for picking, too.

302 Leager Rd., Sudlersville

This Queen Anne’s County, Maryland destination sits near the Delaware border. Check in at its market to purchase a bucket, then head to the fields. There are no reservations or entry fees, and pick-your-own fruit is available daily (8 AM to 6 PM during the week, 8 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday).

2415 Woodbine Rd, Woodbine

This Howard County farm is home to a variety of pickable fruits and veggies during the summer. Its strawberry picking is projected to start sometime after May 20th.

6025 Catlett Rd., Bealeton

The fields at this Fauquier County farm are open, and pick your own strawberries are $5.49 per pound. There are no entry fees, and patches are open 7 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday, and 9 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. Check its Facebook page for updates on field conditions. Bonus: there’s frozen custard, too.

10140 Piscataway Rd, Clinton

Weekends from 9 AM to 5 PM, you’ll find PYO strawberries, strawberry baked goods, and outdoor activities at this farm about 30 minutes from DC. Reservations are free, but require a pre-purchased container for strawberries ($7 for a quart or $25 for a gallon.). On weekdays between 9 AM and 1 PM the strawberries are $3.99 per pound, and no reservation is required.

12850 Shlagel Rd., Waldorf

Have you checked the strawberry report today? You can make a game-time decision on whether to visit: reservations are not required. Strawberries are priced at $3.99 per pound and containers are available, but you’re welcome to bring your own. The farm is open daily from 10 AM until 5 PM during strawberry season. If you visit on a weekend, stop by the milkshake trailer.

7740 Swan Ln., Owings

Fields of strawberries are ripe for the picking at this Southern Maryland farm. Hours vary from week-to-week, and schedules are released on Sunday evenings. Reservations are not required, and guests pre-pay for a $7 quart or $25 gallon bucket before heading out to the patches.

38299 Hughesville Rd., Hamilton

At this farm in Loudoun County, reserve your family’s one-hour slot in the field, and the $30 fee includes your first bucket (roughly five pounds) of self-picked strawberries. This weekend, from May 17 to 19, it’s throwing a Strawberry Festival with live music, ice cream-eating contests, and more.

11812 Bristow Rd., Bristow

Pick strawberries by the gallon ($32) or quart ($9) at this working farm (it’ll provide containers). Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM, while Saturday or Memorial Day Monday visits require reservations.