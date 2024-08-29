Food

The College Kid’s Guide to Eating Around DC

Where to find late-night pizza, cheap coffee, and more—right near campus.

Written by
| Published on
The creative pizzas at Boogy and Peel. Photograph courtesy of Boogy and Peel.

Whether you’re a high school grad unpacking bags in a Foggy Bottom dorm room or an enterprising 1L at Georgetown, you’ll probably want to branch out from the dining hall now and then. Here’s where we’d go for study pizza, cheap lunches, and lattés that won’t break the bank.

 

Georgetown University

Green Almond Pantry

3210 Grace St., NW

Mediterranean-inspired Green Almond Pantry is tucked into a mini food hall near the Georgetown waterfront. It’s only open for lunch, and serves unfussy sandwiches (around $13), $9 soups, and some tasty salads, dips, and sides.

90 Second Pizza

1077 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This narrow shop near the river, open until 10:30 PM, serves up New York-style pizzas. The $11 pie is the perfect size to devour all by yourself—take it to go or eat in their upstairs seating area.

Chaia Tacos

3207 Grace St., NW

At this vegan/vegetarian taqueria, the creative gluten-free tacos make a quick and delicious lunch or dinner. Get a trio of tacos (which feature done-up mushrooms, beans, and sweet potatoes) for $13.

Coffee Republic

3500 O St., NW

Just steps away from the campus gates is a Coffee Republic shop (formerly known as Saxby’s) that’s a student favorite in the neighborhood.

Falafel Inc

1210 Potomac St., NW

All around town, Falafel Inc’s shops support a good cause (they partner with the World Food Programme to help feed refugees around the world) and serve cheap, satisfying eats. Get a $4 falafel sandwich or $5 bowl, and don’t forget a plate of za’atar fries ($4) to share. It’s counter service, but you can take your food and sit by the water.

Wisemiller’s

1236 36th St., NW

Grab an affordable sandwich or breakfast between classes at Staple deli Wisemiller’s, located right near campus. It’s known for the Chicken Madness sandwich ($9.95) and cookies ($1.25 each).

The Tombs

1226 36th St., NW

If you’re looking for an old-school college bar vibe, head to this bar, which is over 60 years old. It serves budget-friendly pub grub and cheap drinks, and it hosts events like trivia at 10 PM on Tuesdays and dancing Thursday through Saturday.

Simply Banh Mi

1624 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This family-owned Vietnamese sandwich shop is tucked into a basement a few blocks northeast of campus. It doesn’t have a dining room, so order your sub or rice/noodle bowl (starting at $9) for delivery or pickup (you’ll have to knock on the door).

 

George Washington University

Boogy & Peel

1 Dupont Cir., NW

At this fun pizza spot right on Dupont Circle, find happy hour deals like $9 cocktails, $2 off craft beer, and 25 percent off natural wines by the bottle (or $3 off by the glass selections). Even better: their pizzas, often featuring creative toppings, are half-off on Wednesdays during happy hour.

Western Market

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The “Proper Burger” at Duke’s Grocery in Western Market. Photograph by Scott Suchman

This food hall, which sits right near GW, features a wide variety of options. A few favorites: fresh, affordable Burmese lunches at Bandoola Bowl; slices at Andy’s Pizza; bagels at Bullfrog; and burgers at British-inspired Duke’s Grocery. There’s also Captain Cookie, a cookie shop open ’til midnight.

Emissary

2032 P St., NW and 1726 20th St., NW

Versatile all-day coffeehouse Emissary has two locations not far from campus. Drip coffee is under $3, and it also serves $5 lattes and $4 iced coffee. Breakfast and brunch dishes, available  until 4 PM, are mostly under $20. Evening fare includes $14-$16 salads, bowls, and toasts. Happy hour is Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 PM.

Tonic at Quigley’s

2036 G St., NW

The patio at Tonic at Quigley’s. Photograph courtesy of Tonic at Quigley’s.

Tonic at Quigley’s couldn’t be closer to campus. It’s got a long happy hour (weeknights from 4 to 7 PM) with $7-$10 snacks (nachos, totchos) and $10-and-under drinks. There’s a nice patio with live jazz on Tuesdays.

 

University of Maryland–College Park

Northwest Chinese Food

7313 Baltimore Ave, College Park 

Spicy-food lovers will find a lot to like at this affordable Chinese spot right near campus. Our critics recommend the lamb-noodle soup or the pan-seared knife-cut noodles.

Ledo Pizza

4509 Knox Rd., College Park 

This late-night College Park mainstay specializes in big, shareable square pies, and it’s one of the only spots nearby with tables big enough for groups.

Marathon Deli

7412 Baltimore Ave., College Park 

Don’t be fooled by the strip-mall exterior: Open until 3 AM, Marathon Deli is a great post-party stop for $10 gyros and $6 daily sandwich deals.

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park 

The Board and Brew, on the northeast side of campus, has affordable breakfast sammies ($4-$11), plus soups, salads, and sandwiches, which are all under $20. It’s open 8 AM to 11 PM, and at night serves—for the over-21 crowd—a reasonably-priced bev (cocktails are $10-$14). Another perk: board games.

Tacos a la Madre

5010 Berwyn Rd., College Park

The 20-minute walk from campus is worth it for the tacos (under $4 each) at Tacos a la Madre. Also try their carne asada fries and burritos.

 

Howard University

Doro Soul Food 

1819 Seventh St., NW

Elias Taddesse, an Ethiopian native trained in Michelin-starred kitchens, infuses his home country’s flavors into classic soul food dishes. Get fried chicken with Ethiopian spices and a biscuit (two pieces for $9), wings in a berbere/honey glaze ($11 for six), and $5 sides like mac and cheese topped with injera crumbs, our critic’s rec.

Florida Avenue Grill

1100 Florida Ave., NW

Florida Avenue Grill has been around since 1944, serving up soul food in a diner setting. It’s open all day (8 AM to 8:30 PM), grilling hot cakes ($4.50), fish and grits ($13.50), fried chicken (starting at $6), and more.

NuVegan Café

2397 Sixth St., NW

Cafeteria-style NuVegan is a convenient option right on campus for a plant-based meal. Get vegan “chicken” drumsticks, “fish” sandwiches,  and barbecue tofu with rice for under $15. Plus, you can use your student Dining Dollars there. NuVegan also has locations at George Mason University and University of Maryland.

Dukem

1114-1118 U St., NW 

If you don’t know it yet, DC is known for its Ethiopian cuisine. Dukem, a high-quality, full service restaurant in the bustling U Street area, has been serving doro wat and spicy lamb tibs for nearly three decades. Bring a friend and tear into the communal feasts set atop spongy injera bread.

Howard China

2827 Georgia Ave., NW

Howard China, just north of campus, is an affordable counter-service option for Americanized Chinese food, plus wings with mumbo sauce ($4.95 for 3).

 

Catholic University of America

Menomale

2711 12th St., NE

This destination for casual Neapolitan pizzas, salads, and calzones is just a few blocks from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station, and about a 20-minute walk from campus. The pies are worth the trek, and they range from $9 to $16.

Murry & Paul’s 

3513 12th St., NE

Murry & Paul’s, around since 1964, is a quintessential old-school breakfast joint. The cash-only diner serves up $9 pancakes, $4-$7 breakfast sandwiches, $8 subs, and—maybe the best part—$2 cups of coffee.

Masala Story

3301 12th St., NE

This yellow-painted corner spot is a neighborhood favorite for homey Indian cooking. Shareable mains like butter chicken and goat curry start at $16, and come with rice and chickpeas.

The Dew Drop Inn

2801 Eighth St., NE

For over-21 or grad-school folks, there’s this retro watering hole with beer-and-shot combos and a nice roof deck. Daily happy hour starts at 5 PM Monday through Thursday and 4 PM Friday through Sunday, and lasts until 6:30.

 

American University

Wagshal’s Market

4845 Massachusetts Ave., NW

This long-time deli and market is a few blocks from the main campus. Groceries here are pricey, but the sandwiches are big and in the $12-$16 range. Plus, there are $9 Detroit pizzas, salads, and more.

Taco Bamba

3930 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The City Ridge outpost of Victor Albisu’s hit taqueria offers tacos ($4.50-$5.50 each) both creative and traditional, plus breakfast dishes like $12 chilaquiles and $11 enchiladas with fried eggs. If you go for breakfast, get your coffee fix—it’s free.

Shemali’s

3301 New Mexico Ave., NW

This quaint, counter-service Lebanese market and carryout, hidden inside Foxhall Square, serves wraps for $9-$11, kebab platters for $16, and plenty of tasty dips and snacks.

Raku

3312 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Japanese fusion spot in Cathedral Heights has great happy hour specials—discounted maki, nigiri, and small plates— and is one of our go-to neighborhood sushi places. Go for the green monster roll, with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and avocado.

Cactus Cantina

3300 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Tex-Mex institution Cactus Cantina slings $5 tacos, $11 nachos, and plenty of guac and queso at happy hour (3 to 6 PM Monday through Friday).

Chef Geoff’s

3201 New Mexico Ave., NW

Chef Geoff’s—just steps from campus—has great happy hour food specials. The deal runs all day Monday and 3-7 PM Tuesday through Sunday. Get $5 bites like sliders and fish tacos, $8 onion dip, chicken nuggets, or poké, or a $10 pizza or burger in its relaxed space with a nice patio.

Helen Huiskes
Helen Huiskes
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day