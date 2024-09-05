It’s Official: Love Is Blind DC Is Premiering in October

Area singles already know dating in DC is a disaster—and now the whole world will, too, thanks to the upcoming season of Love is Blind. Netflix announced today on X that Love is Blind Season 7 will feature singles from DC looking for love in the pods, and the season premieres on October 2.

The premise of the show is that romantic hopefuls date inside of pods with their appearances obscured, get engaged sight unseen, and then continue romancing in the “real world” until they get to the altar. There, the couples either say “I do,” or more commonly, “I don’t.”

Though we weren’t sure when the season would drop, a seventh season set in DC was already a given. A Vulture story published in June confirmed that the upcoming season would center around the District, cluing us into some of the characters we can expect: a man touting his Ben Shapiro impression and another calling himself “a patriot.” (Hopefully the show won’t devolve into a series of DC politico stereotypes.) Plus, almost a year prior to the Season 7 premiere, DCist reported that a film crew was spotted at Penn Quarter restaurant Urban Roast, filming a couple with the show’s trademark gold glasses.

Beyond Love is Blind, we’re approaching a busy time for local faces on reality TV: The first season of The Golden Bachelorette (premiering September 18) is headlined by Rockville resident Joan Vassos, and the upcoming season of competition show The Traitors will feature former Real Housewife of Potomac Robyn Dixon.

