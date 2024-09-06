Real Estate

3 Great Open Houses to See this Weekend

A Capitol Hill penthouse, a home in Rockville, and an Alexandria townhouse

Photograph courtesy of City Chic Real Estate.

Looking for a way to enjoy this weekend’s fabulous weather? Consider a grand tour of the area’s open houses. Here are our picks of some of the top new listings in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

A Capitol Hill Penthouse

Photograph courtesy of City Chic Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of City Chic Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of City Chic Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of City Chic Real Estate.

Price: $675,000

Where: 440 12 St., NE #305

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Condo Fee: $757/month

Listing Agent: Katie Geffken, City Chic Real Estate

Open House: Sunday, September 8, 2-4 PM

Natural light streams through skylights in this modern-industrial condo, which also boasts exposed brick and polished concrete floors. The spiral staircase leads up to a lofted bedroom, and the main floor includes a den for a home office. Lincoln Park, the Northeast branch of the DC Library, and the cluster of H Street eateries are all nearby.

A Rockville Home

Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Long & Foster Realty.

Price: $950,000

Where: 1415 Gerard St., Rockville

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/3

Lot Size: .2 acre

Listing Agent: Karen Friedman, Long & Foster Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 7, 1-4 PM; Sunday, September 8, 1-4 PM

A vegetable garden and a spacious screened-in porch are draws at this Colonial-style home. The renovated kitchen includes a double-oven, quartz countertops, and a sit-in island. And the neighborhood features a series of walking paths, a community pool, and Fallsmead Elementary School.

An Alexandria Townhouse

Photograph courtesy of Team Novasa Homes.
Photograph courtesy of Team Novasa Homes.
Photograph courtesy of Team Novasa Homes.
Photograph courtesy of Team Novasa Homes.
Photograph courtesy of Team Novasa Homes.

Price: $620,000

Where: 2111 Arlington Ter., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Lot Size: 0.08 acre

Listing Agent: Soledad Bergada, & Angela Murphy, Keller Williams Realty

Open House: Saturday, September 7, 2-4 PM; Sunday, September 8, 12-2 PM

This three-level Huntington townhouse sports an open floor-plan, sage-green cabinetry in the kitchen, and built-in shelving and cabinets in the second bedroom. Both the downstairs family room and an outdoor pergola with a fire pit offer ample space for entertaining.

Omega Ilijevich
Omega Ilijevich
Editorial Fellow

