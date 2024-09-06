3 Great Open Houses to See this Weekend

Looking for a way to enjoy this weekend’s fabulous weather? Consider a grand tour of the area’s open houses. Here are our picks of some of the top new listings in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.
A Capitol Hill Penthouse
Price: $675,000
Where: 440 12 St., NE #305
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1
Condo Fee: $757/month
Listing Agent: Katie Geffken, City Chic Real Estate
Open House: Sunday, September 8, 2-4 PM
Natural light streams through skylights in this modern-industrial condo, which also boasts exposed brick and polished concrete floors. The spiral staircase leads up to a lofted bedroom, and the main floor includes a den for a home office. Lincoln Park, the Northeast branch of the DC Library, and the cluster of H Street eateries are all nearby.
A Rockville Home
Price: $950,000
Where: 1415 Gerard St., Rockville
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/3
Lot Size: .2 acre
Listing Agent: Karen Friedman, Long & Foster Realty
Open House: Saturday, September 7, 1-4 PM; Sunday, September 8, 1-4 PM
A vegetable garden and a spacious screened-in porch are draws at this Colonial-style home. The renovated kitchen includes a double-oven, quartz countertops, and a sit-in island. And the neighborhood features a series of walking paths, a community pool, and Fallsmead Elementary School.
An Alexandria Townhouse
Price: $620,000
Where: 2111 Arlington Ter., Alexandria
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2
Lot Size: 0.08 acre
Listing Agent: Soledad Bergada, & Angela Murphy, Keller Williams Realty
Open House: Saturday, September 7, 2-4 PM; Sunday, September 8, 12-2 PM
This three-level Huntington townhouse sports an open floor-plan, sage-green cabinetry in the kitchen, and built-in shelving and cabinets in the second bedroom. Both the downstairs family room and an outdoor pergola with a fire pit offer ample space for entertaining.