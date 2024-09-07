Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Milton C.Lee Jr.

He’ll be DC Superior Court’s new chief judge.

Lisa D.T. Rice

She’s the proposer of Initiative 83, the ranked-choice-voting measure that will appear on the DC ballot this fall.

Tara Prakash

The Sidwell Friends student has been named Maryland’s first-ever youth poet laureate.

Norah O’Donnell

After the election, the CBS Evening News anchor will take a new job at the network doing interviews and reporting.

Cristeta Comerford

The longtime White House chef recently retired.

Disinvited! Paul Dans

He parted ways with the Heritage Foundation after his Project 2025 caused an uproar.

This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph of Lee by Nora Elmubarak.

Photograph of Prakash by Chlo’e Edwards from Words Beats & Life.

Photograph of Comerford by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Photograph of O’Donnell by Michele Crowe/CBS.

Photograph of Dans by C-SPAN.