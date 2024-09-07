She’s the proposer of Initiative 83, the ranked-choice-voting measure that will appear on the DC ballot this fall.
Tara Prakash
The Sidwell Friends student has been named Maryland’s first-ever youth poet laureate.
Norah O’Donnell
After the election, the CBS Evening News anchor will take a new job at the network doing interviews and reporting.
Cristeta Comerford
The longtime White House chef recently retired.
Disinvited! Paul Dans
He parted ways with the Heritage Foundation after his Project 2025 caused an uproar.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian. Photograph of Lee by Nora Elmubarak. Photograph of Prakash by Chlo’e Edwards from Words Beats & Life. Photograph of Comerford by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Photograph of O’Donnell by Michele Crowe/CBS. Photograph of Dans by C-SPAN.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Milton C.Lee Jr.
He’ll be DC Superior Court’s new chief judge.
Lisa D.T. Rice
She’s the proposer of Initiative 83, the ranked-choice-voting measure that will appear on the DC ballot this fall.
Tara Prakash
The Sidwell Friends student has been named Maryland’s first-ever youth poet laureate.
Norah O’Donnell
After the election, the CBS Evening News anchor will take a new job at the network doing interviews and reporting.
Cristeta Comerford
The longtime White House chef recently retired.
Disinvited! Paul Dans
He parted ways with the Heritage Foundation after his Project 2025 caused an uproar.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Photograph of Lee by Nora Elmubarak.
Photograph of Prakash by Chlo’e Edwards from Words Beats & Life.
Photograph of Comerford by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Photograph of O’Donnell by Michele Crowe/CBS.
Photograph of Dans by C-SPAN.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Miss Maryland USA Bailey Anne on Her Ceiling-Shattering Win
Report: Obama’s Book Says He Continued to Smoke in the White House—a Lot
DC Councilmember Trayon White Charged With Bribery
How to See DC’s Supermoon This Week
Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year Is a Fairfax High Schooler Trying to Cure Skin Cancer
Washingtonian Magazine
September: Style SettersView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
An Anonymous Send-Up of Sidwell Friends Has People Talking
When Presidents Clash With CEOs
Where Kamala Harris Shops Around DC
The WHFS Doc Is Finally Coming to Your TV
More from News & Politics
Allan Lichtman Is Very Comfortable About Predicting the 2024 Election
Meet DDOT’s Robot, Which They Promise Won’t Give You a Parking Ticket
These Are the Conservative Commentators Who Allegedly Got Hoodwinked (and Indirectly Paid!) by Russia
It’s Official: “Love Is Blind DC” Is Premiering in October
An Anonymous Send-Up of Sidwell Friends Has People Talking
Susanna Quinn on “Born Evil” and the Murder of Her Friend Laura Houghteling
When Presidents Clash With CEOs
The Secret Service Will Now Allow a Playground Near JD Vance’s House to Open Intermittently