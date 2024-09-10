Pro-Harris Chalk Messages Near JD Vance’s House Painted Over

A painter on Tuesday covered up messages people wrote in chalk on the barriers the US Secret Service placed around a small park adjacent to JD Vance’s house in Alexandria. Cops looked on while the painter worked. The park, which features a tot playground and a labyrinth, has become an unlikely nexus of national and local news in recent weeks. The feds closed it off in late August, then announced it would be open on some days. It’s closed Tuesday. Over the weekend, someone left a box of chalk atop the barriers, and passersby applied messages like “Harris 24,” “Not Going Back,” and “Love Everyone.”

That development was covered thoroughly by ALXnow and with less vigor by Washingtonian, which was alerted to Tuesday’s developments by way of a tweet from Axios D.C. reporter Mimi Montgomery. We confirmed the paint job in person and noticed that someone has made an effort to counter the constellation of Harris signs surrounding Vance’s house with a small Trump/Vance yard sign in the median on Commonwealth Avenue. Alexandria prohibits signs in public rights-of-way so it’s unclear how long that display will endure.

The city tells Washingtonian the US Secret Service maintains the barriers. Washingtonian has contacted the Secret Service to ask if they authorized the paint job and if so, why they didn’t just power-wash the barriers, and we’ll update this post when we learn more.

