Cozy Up With These Fall Coffee Drinks Around The DC Area

Is it really fall before you’ve had your first pumpkin-y, cinnamon-y, or otherwise cozy coffee of the year? Here are a few to try around DC:

Golden Date Cappuccino

1524 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 417 Morse St., NE

Starting Tuesday, October 1, you can pop into this Levantine-inspired cafe in Georgetown or Union Market for a cappuccino featuring a medjool-date-and-date-molasses syrup, plus two shots of espresso.

Gourd Spice Latte

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Are you too proud to utter the words “pumpkin spice” at the barista counter? Mount Pleasant’s bakery/cafe/restaurant has you covered with its gourd spice latte, made with pink peppercorns and baking spices. It will return to the menu in the next week or so, but if you can’t wait, Ellē’s currently serving a summer-to-fall tarragon/date latte with hints of lime and black pepper.

Horchata Latte

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

This Mexican eatery’s house-made horchata—composed of rice milk, almond milk, agave, and spices—makes for a lovely fall drink when mixed with locally-roasted joe from Vigilante Coffee Company.

Cereal Milk Latte

2459 18th St., NW

Brace for nostalgia at this Adams Morgan institution: The shortbread syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar swirling in its cereal milk latte will transport you to the fall weekends of yesteryear, in front of your favorite Saturday morning cartoons. Also look out for the cardamom latte, another brown sugar-centric treat made with spiced syrup.

Choco-Bitter Cherry Latte

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The Roost food hall’s coffee joint serves up a seasonal selection of beverages, and the fall offerings here are robust. If you need a break from pumpkin, try this latte made with non-alcoholic cherry bitters. Other autumnal drinks include a panela (unrefined cane sugar) latte and Chai-der, a blend of the house chai and local apple cider.

Orange Raspadura and Boniato (Sweet Potato) Latte



Boniato—a white-fleshed variety of sweet potato-–is a staple in Cuban cooking, and now you can give it a try during your next coffee run. Colada’s house-made boniato syrup is the foundation of this drink, and the flavor is complemented by orange zest.

Cinnamon Dulce de Leche Latte

849 Upshur St., NW

Petworth’s beloved Little Food Studio is back in its original Upshur Street location, and its seasonal cinnamon/dulce de leche latte hits the menu on Monday, September 16. Hang on just a little longer—until Tuesday, October 1—for a brown-butter-caramel-pumpkin-spice latte.

Otoño

501 Florida Ave. NW

The Royal—LeDroit Park’s triple-threat coffee shop, cocktail bar, and all-day restaurant—will debut its seasonal beverages Thursday, September 19. Try the Otoño—a hazelnut macchiato—or the Crunch Crunch Crunch, an iced espresso shaken with oat milk and topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Non-coffee fans can order the Matcha y Mora, an undeniably attractive drink layered with ceremonial grade matcha and fresh blackberries.

Pumpkin/Cookie Butter Latte

520 12th St., S., Arlington

This Pentagon City roaster is going all in on fall flavors, starting with this mix of pumpkin, cookie butter, and espresso. Other treats include a salted maple latte and a pumpkin pie chai. Top drinks off with a cold foam flavored with honey and more chai spices.

Turmeric Latte

1201 S St., NW; 1200 Seventh St., NW

Head to these laid-back spots in Shaw and downtown DC for a caffeine-free turmeric latte that’s described as “more spicy than sweet.” Flavor whole, oat, or soy milk with a turmeric concentrate with whiffs of ginger and lemongrass.