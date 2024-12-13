An Ethiopian-Eritrean Restaurant and Cultural Space Is Opening in Shaw

About Restaurant Openings Around DC A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. More from Restaurant Openings Around DC



SOST. 1901 Ninth St., NW

What do an investor, real estate developer, and music-loving accountant all have in common? In this case, they’re all siblings with a passion for sharing their Ethiopian-Eritrean heritage. First-time restaurateurs Siem, Izzy, and Mariam Abebe are the creative minds behind SOST, a three-story space consisting of a café/wine bar, a restaurant, and a vinyl lounge. It opens in Shaw on Friday, December 13.

The first floor of the building—which used to serve as an Ethiopian community center—holds the café, which offers specialty coffee by day and transitions to a wine bar at 5 PM, serving coffee-based cocktails and wines sourced from South Africa and black-owned vineyards. Former La Jambe executive chef D’Angelo Mobley is behind the concise menu at the upstairs restaurant and rooftop lounge. Starters include a three-layer fava-bean dip with injera chips and vegan Senegalese black-eyed-pea fritters. Among the larger plates are“Berber-Q” braised chicken with jollof rice; creamy harissa salmon; and a half-smoke topped with awaze (a spicy berbere-based sauce) and Haitian-style slaw. Soon, the team plans to introduce Ethiopian-inspired breakfast and lunch menus.

The ground floor also holds a vinyl bar with a music-themed cocktail list (“The Emancipation of Mimi,” named after Mariah Carey’s 2005 album, is a mix of tequila, elderflower, and lemon). R&B, jazz and soul albums hang on the wall and the DJ setup allows for both vinyl mixing and live music.

The Abebes hope that SOST—which means “three” in Amharic—will be a place to celebrate the Black diaspora and bring communities together. Mariam plans to host a women-centric vinyl DJ masterclass and Siem, the real estate developer, hopes to bring local professionals together for networking events.

“We want [SOST] to be a person’s third place,” Mariam says. “Where you can feel like you can get away from your home or your job, where you can feel at peace and be connected.”